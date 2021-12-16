Williams wins second-consecutive NJCAA coach of the year

After leading Iowa Western volleyball to its second-straight national title, third in program history, head coach Alicia Williams was named the NJCAA’s National Coach of the Year for the second season in a row.

Given all the other teams and coaches who had success this season, Williams said she was surprised to earn the award again, just 217 days a part from each other.

“I was a little bit shocked, to be honest,” Williams said. “Obviously, back-to-back national titles will at least get you in the running, but there were a lot of other coaches who won a lot this year too, and went far into the postseason. So, I was really humbled to receive this award again amongst a lot of great coaches and a little bit shocked too.”

The first national championship run and eventual coach of the year award meant a lot after all the craziness that ensued with playing volleyball in the spring, she said. Having to turn around and prepare for another season that started about just three months later, gave this second championship and this second award feels a bit different.

“The award that I got back in April was the first time I ever got the award, so that was exciting in itself,” Williams said. “Out of the two, I feel like the second one was the tougher one and felt the best. Like all the other coaches, when you have to turn right around and go through the season all over again after just finishing a national championship season a few months ago, it’s very tiring.

“So hats off to all the other coaches who did the same thing, by getting right back at it after finishing up the spring season. I’m sure every volleyball coach after this stretch is very tired.”

Williams is only one of two coaches at Iowa Western who have currently won multiple national titles at Iowa Western. The other is baseball coach Marc Rardin.

Williams credits her girls for powering through multiple points of adversity and challenges through both seasons. Especially with having little to no offseason to regroup after seeing some players move on after the first national title.

“To earn an award for all of the effort and all of the time restraints we had because of the back-to-back burnout it makes awards like this feel even better,” Williams said. “It was a season with a lot of grinds and our team dealt with a lot of adversity throughout this second season.

“Just because it was such a short time frame between seasons and we had some girls move on to new schools, thus we, like a lot of others were starting back at zero, I think I speak for a lot of coaches when I say, to do that back to back as we did is very tough, not just physically, but mostly mentally. Especially since at the junior college level, where you’re almost losing half your team each season. So hats off again to every coach who dealt with that. In the end, we were fortunate enough to put it all together at the end and be able to pull off a national championship again.”

Over these past two seasons, Williams has led the Reivers to a 59-7 combined record, including the postseason. Williams is 335-44 in her nine-year tenure at Iowa Western.