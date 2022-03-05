Wilson, S. Dakota St. beat Omaha 87-79 in Summit tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson scored 22 points as South Dakota State topped Omaha 87-79 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Saturday night.
Baylor Scheierman added 20 points for the Jackrabbits.
Wilson hit 8 of 10 foul shots. He added seven rebounds.
Matt Dentlinger had seven rebounds for South Dakota State (28-4). Alex Arians added eight rebounds.
Frankie Fidler had 34 points for the Mavericks (5-25). Felix Lemetti added 13 points. Akol Arop had 10 points and seven rebounds.