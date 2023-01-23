 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Road Run Series continues in Council Bluffs

Runner 1.21.23.JPG

Robbie Siford of Underwood was the top finisher in the 2-mile race at the Bluffs Track Club winter series run Saturday at Lake Manawa.

 Submitted photo/Susan Wheeler

The Bluffs Track Club continued its Winter Road Run Series by hosting 21 runners on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lake Manawa.

Robbie Siford of Underwood was the first to cross the line in the 2-mile race, finishing in 13:12. The top female in the 2-mile, Hanna Perkins of Omaha, wasn't far behind in 13:19.

Todd Nott of Plattsmouth, Neb., repeated as the 10K champ, completing the loop around the lake in 41:13. Danni Arroyo of Council Bluffs was the first female in the 10K with a 49:32 clocking.

The BTC's next races are scheduled for Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $5. Medals are awarded to age division leaders. For more information, find Bluffs Track Club on Facebook.

10K Results:

1. Todd Nott, Plattsmouth, Neb., 50-59M*, 41:13

2. Logan Falt, Bellevue, Neb. 19-29M*, 43:38

3. John Milstead, Omaha, 30-39M*, 47:03

4. Ron Lampe, Omaha, 50-59M, 49:27

5. Danni Arroyo, CB, 30-39F*, 49:32

6. Justin Wacker, CB, 40-49M*, 50:48

7. Ty Reimer, Bellevue, 40-49M, 52:41

8. Andrew Codney, CB, 30-39M, 52:52

9. Simon Falcone, Omaha, 30-39M, 53:17

10. Jim Rogers, Omaha, 50-59M, 58:45

11. Bea Sides, Omaha, 70+F*, 63:53

12. Anna Miles, Bellevue, 60-69F*, 63:56

13. Elaine Zoucha, Schuyler, 50-59F*, 64:08

2-Mile Results:

1. Robbie Siford, Underwood, 15-18M*, 13:12

2. Hanna Perkins, Omaha, 19-29F*, 13:19

3. Cody Smith, CB, 15-18M, 13:30

4. Caroline Feig, Bellevue, 19-29F, 14:59

5. Jim Wheeler, CB, 50-59M*, 17:21

6. Doug Johnson, Omaha, 70+M*, 24:38

7. (tie) Craig Christians, Bellevue, 60-69M*, 27:17

7. (tie) Tom Whitaker, Omaha, 70+M, 27:17

*=Age Division Winner

