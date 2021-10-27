Wolf Pack tops Treynor

SIOUX CITY — Class 2A No. 3 Western Christian dominated at the net to beat Class 2A No. 12 Treynor 3-1 in a regional final at Heelan High School Wednesday night.
Western Christian won with scores of 25-19, 25-17 23-25 and 25-17.
“We wanted to to make it to state, no one wants to just show up,” Treynor assistant Kara Huisman said. “I feel like we came ready to play against a great team. After two sets we could have very easily said enough and just folded, but we fought hard.”
After playing neck and neck most of the first set, the Wolf Pack took control by scoring five of the last seven points to win the set 25-19.
Treynor went on a quick 4-0 run to take an early 4-2 lead in set two. Eventually, the teams would meet in an 8-8 tie, but the Wolf Pack answered with an 8-1 run to take control of the set and eventually win it 25-17.
Midway through set three, Treynor was sitting well with a 15-13 advantage as they looked to prolong the match with a fourth set. The Wolf Pack then went on a 7-0 run to take an 18-15 lead and looked like they had all the momentum they needed to complete the sweep.
Treynor was not going to go down that easy though. The Cardinals fought back by scoring 10 of the next 15 points to edge out the Wolf Pack and force a fourth set.
“We felt good coming out of that third set,” Huisman said. “We were just trying to prolong the game there and then you never know where it can take you afterward. You just keep fighting to keep playing and you try to defend their hits and big swings, but it is what it is. Western Christian has some great players and even with the best defense they can find the holes.”
The Cardinals looked to force a fifth and final set, but the Wolf Pack proved to be too much for the Cardinals as Western Christian rolled to a 25-17 in set four.
Senior Maddie Lewis had 12 kills to lead the Cardinals, senior Emma Flathers led the Cards with 26 assists and senior Emma Stock led Treynor with nine digs.
With the defeat, Treynor will graduate eight seniors and the season with a record of 28-8.
Treynor (28-8) — 19 17 25 17
Western Christian (38-5) — 25 25 23 25