Wolf Pack tops Treynor

SIOUX CITY — Class 2A No. 3 Western Christian dominated at the net to beat Class 2A No. 12 Treynor 3-1 in a regional final at Heelan High School Wednesday night.

Western Christian won with scores of 25-19, 25-17 23-25 and 25-17.

“We wanted to to make it to state, no one wants to just show up,” Treynor assistant Kara Huisman said. “I feel like we came ready to play against a great team. After two sets we could have very easily said enough and just folded, but we fought hard.”

After playing neck and neck most of the first set, the Wolf Pack took control by scoring five of the last seven points to win the set 25-19.

Treynor went on a quick 4-0 run to take an early 4-2 lead in set two. Eventually, the teams would meet in an 8-8 tie, but the Wolf Pack answered with an 8-1 run to take control of the set and eventually win it 25-17.

Midway through set three, Treynor was sitting well with a 15-13 advantage as they looked to prolong the match with a fourth set. The Wolf Pack then went on a 7-0 run to take an 18-15 lead and looked like they had all the momentum they needed to complete the sweep.