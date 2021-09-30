 Skip to main content
Wolverines sweep Jackets
Wolverines sweep Jackets

Thomas Jefferson’s Jazlynn Sanders (2) strikes the ball during the Yellow Jackets’ first set against Glenwood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Thomas Jefferson volleyball put up a valiant fight against Sioux City West on Tuesday on the road, but fell in three sets - 25-22, 25-20, 25-14. 

The loss drops the Yellow Jackets record to 2-21 on the season. 

Ali Voss and Jazlynn Sanders each finished with five kills, Faith Christensen totaled 20 assists and nine digs and Braelynn Keesee tallied 12 digs.

"Great performance by Ali Voss," head coach Darian White said. "It was her best performance of the year with her hitting efficiency and defense. Faith Christensen also played a very solid game hitting a season-high 20 assists." 

Thomas Jefferson is 17-5 against Sioux City West since 2009, but the Wolverines have won the last two meetings. 

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at its home invite.

Thomas Jefferson (2-21) 22 20 14 -- 0 

Sioux City West (8-8) 25 25 25 -- 3

