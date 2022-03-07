WOMENS BASKETBALL: Reivers fall in regional championship

NJCAA Division II No. 8 Iowa Western women's basketball saw its season end after falling to No. 1 Kirkwood Community College in the Region IX Championship in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Western only trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but saw its offense go stagnant as Kirkwood limited the Reivers' offense to just two points over the final 10 minutes.

Kirkwood started the game on a 6-0 run, but the Reivers responded with an 11-4 run and took the lead midway through the first on a layup by freshman Courtney Fields.

The Reivers and Eagles traded buckets the rest of the first but a 3 by freshman Ndidiamaka Ndukwe with seven seconds left in the quarter gave Iowa Western an 18-17 lead.

The teams continued to trade buckets through most of the second, and the Reivers held a 24-22 lead with just under four minutes left in the half.

Kirkwood's offense then exploded over the last four minutes, and Iowa Western struggled to score as the Eagles ended the half on a 13-4 run to take a 35-26 lead into the locker room.

The Reivers found their offense to start the second half, going on a 9-2 run. A layup from freshman Aleshia Jones cut the lead to 37-35 with 8:23 left in the third.

Iowa Western cut the lead down to one point twice, but a later run from Kirkwood made the score 48-42 at the end of the third.

Ndukwe scored the first two points of the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws with just under eight minutes left to make the score 53-44, but the Reivers wouldn't score the rest of the game.

Iowa Western missed its last 11 field goal attempts.

The loss ended the Reivers season with a 22-8 record.

Iowa Western (22-8) 18 8 16 2 -- 44

Kirkwood (32-1) 17 18 13 17 -- 65