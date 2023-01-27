WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Reivers outduel Eagles in top 10 thriller

No. 8 Iowa Western went on a late run to defeat the defending NJCAA champions and No. 3 Kirkwood 70-67 at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

“This win means a lot,” Reivers coach Jillian Flores-Bennett said. “We talk about the best teams in the state of Iowa and Kirkwood has been that pinnacle of being one of the best if not the best, and we respect that. We lost to them earlier this year and in the postseason last year, so the returner took this as a redemption game, and you could see how bad they wanted this game.”

The Eagles started with an early lead, building a four-point advantage by the end of the first quarter, and went on an 8-2 early in the second quarter to take as big of a lead as 29-19.

However, the Reivers ended the first half on a 14-3 run to take the lead at the half 33-32, from that moment forward this team felt their confidence rise and knew this.

“Even off the bench we felt how big that was,” Caela Tighe said. “Each stop or block and then each basket just felt bigger than the last and when we ride momentum like that and everyone is reacting positively to those plays we just keep going and make these tight games a lot of fun.”

Kirkwood scored the first basket from behind the arc to take a brief lead the Reivers answered with an 8-0 run to take a six-point lead. The Eagles and Reivers kept trading blows, but Iowa Western took a 52-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles took advantage of some Reiver turnovers in the midpoint of the fourth to lead by as much as seven, but the Reivers had one last push in them, more specifically an 11-2 run to close the game including a trey from Mikayla Huffine to put the Reivers ahead for good with 16 seconds left to play.

The Reivers held the Eagle's offense one time, then sank a three-throw to make it a three-point game with four seconds to play and denied the Eagles again to seal the deal.

“We’ve worked on our defense a lot,” Ndidiamaka Ndukwe said. “Coach has made a couple of tweaks after each game and it’s really starting to pay off because defense is what wins these games.”

Ndukwe went on to talk about how great those fans in the stands made this game as well.

“The atmosphere of this game was also great, the students and all the folks that came and supported us made it a lot more fun. I thank everyone who came out because it made this game a lot more fun to play in and when the crowd is behind you like that, it really does help us.”

“It feels that we beat them, but I’m more excited about how we beat them and the toughness we showed and seeing how many people stepped up and now this is just that much more confidence for us to keep building on at this very important part of the season. There’s still a lot of games left and we’ll probably have to play them again in order to get to nationals, but now we’ve seen that we can beat and know now what it takes to beat them.”

Ndukwe led the Reivers with 20 points and Caela Tighe scored 13 points. Courtney Fields and Mikayla Huffine each added nine points more for the Reivers.

The Reivers will take on Marshalltown for their next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kirkwood (18-2) 22 10 15 20 – 67

Iowa Western (16-3) 18 15 19 18 – 70