The Reiver women, playing in their first 54-hole tournament, got off to a fast start at the Bulldog Invite hosted by Concordia University, according to a news release from Iowa Western.

With an opening round of 310, which was the best round of the year for the ladies, they were led by sophomore Madilyne Schlaepfer 75 and followed by freshman Marley Richter with a 76.

The ladies settled in during the second round and grinded out a round of 323 to lead University of Kearney 'B' squad by 7 strokes to end the first day of competition.

"For all these players this was their first 36-hole day. It was great to watch their scores and see them succeed," said head coach Matt Robinson. "I had our Athletic Director Shane Larson fill in for me since I was with the men's team in Missouri. I think Shane could 'cut-it' as a golf coach."

On day two, only playing 18 holes sat well with the players. They posted their best round (295) of the year and were 3 strokes off the school record. All 5 players were in the 70's and were led by freshman Baylie Pyke - 70, Richter kept things going and finished with a college career best of 72, Schlaepfer was again consistent with a 76 and freshman Brook Diekemper and Wen-Yi Hung finished with 77 and 79 respectfully.

The ladies will tee it up again April 10-11 when they travel to Wichita, Kan., and play at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course.