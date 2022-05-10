 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMENS GOLF

WOMENS GOLF: Reivers fall two spots in team standings

Iowa Western

Iowa Western women's golf fell two spots in the team standings on the second day of the NJCAA women's national championship on Tuesday in Sanford, Florida.

After shooting a 322 on Monday, the Reivers shot a 327 on Tuesday for a two-day score of 649.

Seminole State-FL leads the field with a 596, Dayton State College is in second with a 623, Western Texas is in third with a 640 and Mesa Community College (Arizona) is in fourth with a 648.

Katie Graham leads Iowa Western with a score of 160 and currently sits tied for 18th. Luisa Gibson and Seira Kubo are shooting a 161 to tie for 21st, Madi Schlapfer is scoring a 167 to tie for 34th and Katie Schweers is carding a 194 for 81st.

Seminole State-FL's Minori Nagano leads the field with a score of 143.

Iowa Western will have two more days to climb the leaderboard.

