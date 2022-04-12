WOMENS GOLF: Reivers take third at Susie Maxwell Classic

Iowa Western women's golf climbed one spot on Tuesday during the second day of the Susie Maxwell Classic in Oklahoma City to finish tied for third.

The Reivers shot a 300 on day two, three strokes better than Monday. Oklahoma City University won the meet with a combined score of 580, Southeastern University (FL) placed second with a 595 and Texas Wesleyan and Iowa Western both carded a 603.

Oklahoma City University's Regan Chaney won the meet with a two-day total of 143.

Iowa Western's Luisa Gibson and Southeastern's Danielle Owens tied for second with 144.

Iowa Western's Seira Kubo shot a 151 to tie for 13th, Katie Graham tied for 15th with a 152, Madi Schlapfer carded a 156 to tie for 32nd and Katie Schweers placed 67th with a 175.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Grand View University Invitational in Ankeny.