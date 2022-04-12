 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WOMENS GOLF

WOMENS GOLF: Reivers take third at Susie Maxwell Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Western

Iowa Western women's golf climbed one spot on Tuesday during the second day of the Susie Maxwell Classic in Oklahoma City to finish tied for third. 

The Reivers shot a 300 on day two, three strokes better than Monday. Oklahoma City University won the meet with a combined score of 580, Southeastern University (FL) placed second with a 595 and Texas Wesleyan and Iowa Western both carded a 603. 

Oklahoma City University's Regan Chaney won the meet with a two-day total of 143. 

Iowa Western's Luisa Gibson and Southeastern's Danielle Owens tied for second with 144. 

Iowa Western's Seira Kubo shot a 151 to tie for 13th, Katie Graham tied for 15th with a 152, Madi Schlapfer carded a 156 to tie for 32nd and Katie Schweers placed 67th with a 175. 

Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Grand View University Invitational in Ankeny. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS SOCCER: Titans shutdown Rams

BOYS SOCCER: Titans shutdown Rams

Lewis Central boys soccer's defense proved troublesome for Glenwood during Monday's game in Council Bluffs, leading the Titans to a 1-0 victory.

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis defeated Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Friday at home in a triangular.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert