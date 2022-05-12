WOMENS GOLF: Reivers third in championship

Iowa Western women's golf team climbed one more spot on the final day of the NJCAA women's national championship in Sanford, Florida on Thursday to finish third overall.

IWCC sat in fifth place after the second day, but climbed two spots to bring home some hardware. The third-place finish is the highest in program history.

"They're exhausted, but happy," head coach Matt Robinson said about his team. "... Coming into the national championship we got together as a team and talked about what to expect. When you get down here and you're playing four days, you're going to have a bad round as a player and a team.

"Our bad round was our second round. Going into today, Western Texas who we were chasing down for third place, they didn't have a bad round yet. We knew there was a good chance they're have a let down this final fourth round. We just grinded away and knew there was a possibility they would not shoot too well today."

The Reivers shot a 312 as a team on day four to bring their final score to 1,278.

Seminole State-FL won the championship with a team score of 1,198 and Daytona State College (FL) was runner-up with a score of 1,244.

Luisa Gibson led Iowa Western with a final score of 310 to place ninth overall. Seira Kubo shot a 315 to tie for 14th, Katie Graham carded a 321 to tie for 22nd, Madi Schlapfer shot a 332 to tie for 28th and Katie Schweers finished with a 381 to place 79th.

Seminole State's Minori Nagano won the individual national championship with a score of 288.