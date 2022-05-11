WOMENS GOLF: Reivers up to fourth

Iowa Western women's golf team is up to fourth place at the NJCAA women's national championship after the third day of competition on Wednesday in Sanford, Florida.

The Reivers shot their best round yet, with a team score of 317. After three days, IWCC is shooting a 966 as a team.

Luisa Gibson is tied for 11th overall with a three-day score of 235, Seira Kubo is in 21st with a score of 240, Katie Graham is in 22nd with a score of 241, Madi Schlaepfer is tied for 32nd with a score of 250 and Katie Schweers is in 80th with a score of 290.

Seminole State-FL is in first place with a team score of 901 and is led by Minori Nagano who is shooting a 217 to lead all golfers.

Thursday is the fourth and final day of competition.