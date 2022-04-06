 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMENS GOLF

WOMENS GOLF: Reivers win Bulldog Spring Invite

Iowa Western

Iowa Western women's golf won the Bulldog Spring Invite hosted by Concordia on Tuesday in Lincoln in a weather-shortened tournament. 

The Reivers shot a 315 as a team, 10 strokes better than the runner-up Bellevue University. 

Seira Kubo, Katie Graham and Madi Schlaepfer all shot a 78, tying for fourth place. Luisa Gibson shot an 81 to tie for ninth and Katie Schweers carded an 88 to tie for 29th. 

Concordia's Kendra Placke was the medalist with a score of 75. 

Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic hosted by Oklahoma City University. Day two of the tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 

