WOMENS GOLF: Reivers win Bulldog Spring Invite

Iowa Western women's golf won the Bulldog Spring Invite hosted by Concordia on Tuesday in Lincoln in a weather-shortened tournament.

The Reivers shot a 315 as a team, 10 strokes better than the runner-up Bellevue University.

Seira Kubo, Katie Graham and Madi Schlaepfer all shot a 78, tying for fourth place. Luisa Gibson shot an 81 to tie for ninth and Katie Schweers carded an 88 to tie for 29th.

Concordia's Kendra Placke was the medalist with a score of 75.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic hosted by Oklahoma City University. Day two of the tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.