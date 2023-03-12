Standing six-foot-four, St. Albert’s Missy Evezic towers over most of the competition, but the All-City Girls Basketball Player of the Year is much more than just a tall figure.

For the Saintes junior, her success – 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds (3.4 offensive), 2.9 blocks, 1.2 assists per game while shooting 60 percent from the field – is rooted in her footwork and has been developed since beginning basketball in fourth grade for Brad Krohn.

“When I first started, I would just stand under the basket and put my arms in front of me and just call for the ball because that’s what I was taught at that age,” Evezic said. “But definitely as I started getting older, and the girls I played started getting better, so I had to as well. So I started having to move my feet more and call for the ball around the lane and figure out that you can’t stay in the lane the whole time.”

By the time she got to middle school and early in high school, Evezic found she needed to keep her arms up and “go for it” as opposing defenders became more adept at reaching and swiping the ball away regardless of the height disadvantage. To combat that, footwork has been a “big part” of her success.

“If I don’t know how to move my feet once I get the ball high, I would travel and I would honestly just get overwhelmed by how many people were around me because I didn’t know how to get out of that situation,” Evezic said. “But honestly, over the years I’ve really just worked on those points that I’ve mentioned.”

Evezic also credited Mike Doner and St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel for her improvement.

The impact she has made for the Saintes program has been immense.

“We really built our offensive and defensive philosophy around her,” Wttengel said. “Offensively, she poses a real threat down there in the low post. And we ran an offense I haven’t run for years. I brought that back, just because I thought it would fit her and then fit Lena (Rosloniec) and our other posts.”

Wettengel added that the size factor of Evezic and Rosloniec (six-foot-three) was a “big advantage” and that defensively, the shot disruption provides security for the rest of the defense.

“She had such great shot blocking ability in the middle so we could do a lot of things defensively, like our press and just our man-to-man defense where we could rely on her in the middle, we could take more chances on the outside.”

What sets Evezic apart is her hard work and commitment, which has allowed her to go from “awkward and clumsy” to a force in the Saintes’ offense and defense.

“When she was younger, she was awkward and clumsy. And I would kind of characterize her maybe as a typical tall girl that just wasn’t coordinated yet. Enter junior high years, and I know the coaches used her mainly as a passer. They didn’t really use her down on the low post a whole lot and that’s just where she was at her development of her game.”

Wettengel added that being a pass-first player early on has allowed Evezic to become a “pretty good passer now” who has the post moves and defensive skill set to dominate a game.

“Something else that speaks to her work ethic, we drill her daily in the post and try to work on her offensive repertoire, her moves, and she knows she’s got to expand that part of her game and get better at and be more decisive in her reads. But I’m just telling you, in the short span here, in three years, I would say she’s really come a long way.”

Chad Schaa, head coach at Abraham Lincoln, also had praise for Evezic.

“The best player I saw this year was Missy Everzic. She is a good post inside, and hard to find ways to stop her. Her game has improved so much from last year. Because of her game, SA got all the way to the substate game this past year.”

To achieve that success – Saintes reached the region final against Martensdale-St. Mary’s, losing 67-61 to finish 17-7 – Evezic’s improvement has led the way, though she credited the freshmen coming in and providing chemistry and pressure in practice.

“There’s a lot of times where we’re feeding her into the post, she’ll feed it right back out, and sometimes the coaches are screaming for to shoot the ball,” Wettengel said. “She’s unselfish that way, she’ll dish it back out to the guards or to the other post.”

Senior guard Landry Miller, who is often on either side of passes to and from Evezic, said the Saintes center has grown “so much.”

“We both encourage each other and I feel like we have good chemistry where I can throw the ball into her. I know she’s gonna make something happen or she’s gonna throw it back out and then we’re gonna make something happen with the rest of the team, and I’ve loved getting to watch her and I know she loves to be my teammate as well.”

For St. Albert backup center Grace Manz, working alongside Evezic has helped her become a better defender, but being a competitor, can be a challenge to navigate at times.

“It does get tough at times, because we both are very competitive, but we’re also very encouraging and we support each other,” Manz said. “We’ve been defending each other and playing offense together since fourth or fifth grade. So we have to work hard in order to get better (and) we really are used to each other.”

Evezic herself added that working with Rosloniec has made her a better player and takes away from her height being the main focus.

“For years we’ve been playing against each other in middle school open gyms. And she was my competition because she’s my height, only a little bit shorter. I like to think she’s more athletic than me. And even though I have that height on her, she still knows how to get around me and how to really play that position. And guarding her in practices, it honestly teaches me how I need to move and how I need to get around other people that are my height, or maybe shorter.”

Her biggest supporter is her father, Edward, who teaches her how to be a better basketball player overall and provide her with the knowledge needed.

“My dad, he’s honestly been my biggest supporter. I like to think he’s basically the best basketball player I’ve ever known. He’s great at giving advice. And he really knows how I’m supposed to play my opponents and how I’m really supposed to act on the court because that’s also a major factor.”

Missy added that her dad also provides the “right things to say” after wins and losses, and is a major reason why she keeps playing.

“And when like I’m upset or something he knows that he needs to give me time to really process what happens, and really just having someone there, it’s kind of nice because he understands, and that’s what I really love about him honestly.”

Along with basketball, Evezic makes an impact for the Saintes volleyball and soccer teams, and is admittedly weighing whether she will return to the softball diamond in the summer.

“Once I’m on the court, I definitely feel at home,” Evezic said. “I know at this point, I’ve been playing so many sports for so many years that it really doesn’t really feel like a major factor anymore.”

An avid reader, Evezic said she’s still unsure what she wants to do after high school, but there is one goal that stands out ahead of her senior season on the hardwood: making it one step further to Des Moines and the state tournament next winter.

PAST CITY PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2022 — Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln

2021 — Allie Petry, St. Albert

2020 — Megan Witte, Lewis Central

2019 — Megan Witte, Lewis Central

2018 — Maegan Holt, Lewis Central

2017 — Maegan Holt, Lewis Central

2016 — Alyssa Carley, St. Albert

2015 – Paige Beacom, St. Albert

2014 – Kylie Ferguson, St. Albert

2013 – Aubrey Norville, Lewis Central

2012 – Delaney Higgins, Lewis Central

2011 – Kyley Simmons, Lewis Central

2010 – Kyley Simmons, Lewis Central

2009 – Kyley Simmons, Lewis Central

2008 – Mallory Husz, Lewis Central

2007 – Mallory Husz, Lewis Central

2006 – Mallory Husz, Lewis Central

2005 – Courtnie Dennis and Bekki Heideman, Lewis Central

2004 – Sammi Fetch, Abraham Lincoln

2003 – Elisha Turek, Abraham Lincoln

2002 – Elisha Turek, Abraham Lincoln

2001 – Jennifer Rochelle, St. Albert

2000 – Jennifer Rochelle, St. Albert

1999 – Jennifer Rochelle, St. Albert

1998 – Molly Parrott, Lewis Central

1997 – Annie Heithoff, St. Albert

1996 – Annie Heithoff, St. Albert

1995 – Keri Feilen, Abraham Lincoln

1994 – Katie Heithoff, St. Albert

1993 – Katie Heithoff, St. Albert

1992 – Tori Christie, Abraham Lincoln

1991 – Liz Henry, Iowa Deaf

1990 – Jenny Rawlings, St. Albert, and Karlin Sedlacek, Abraham Lincoln

1989 – Karla Miller, St. Albert

1988 – Kristi Anderson, Abraham Lincoln