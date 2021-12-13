 Skip to main content
Wrestling Wrap: Cardinals go 3-2 in Colfax Duals

120521-cbn-spo-treynorinvite-p4

Treynor’s Kyle Moss, right, wrestles Riverside’s Justin Wilson during their 170-pound match on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Treynor wrestling went 3-2 at the Colfax-Mingo Duals on Saturday defeating the hosts, Colfax-Mingo, Columbus/WMU/Lone Tree and Des Monies North Hoover. 

Treynor defeated Colfax-Mingo 54-21, Columbus/WMU/Lone Tree 54-18 and Hoover 67-12. The Cardinals lost to Hudson 44-24 and Notre Dame Burlington 47-21. 

Treynor also had two girls compete in the Colfax-Mingo girls tournament. Ava Kennedy won gold at 106A and Andyn White took fourth at 126B.

Pauley wins golf at Riverside Invite

AHSTW's Denver Pauley won a gold medal at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday, going 3-0 with three pins. 

He pinned Jordan Kerger of Logan-Magnolia in the quarterfinals, pinned Blake Juhl of Pekin 33 seconds into the semifinals and won the championship with a second-period pinfall over Karson Downey of Clarinda. 

Hayden Fischer placed second at 138 pounds for the Vikings. As a team, AHSTW finished in eighth place out of 16 teams. 

Riverside finished with a pair of silver medalists. 

Jace Rose earned second at 126. He won via pinfall in the quarterfinals and semifinals and fell 5-2 in the championship match. Nolan Moore earned second at 152. He won three matches, two with pins before losing in the first-place match. 

