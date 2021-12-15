Wrestling Wrap: Falcons lose three in quad

St. Albert wrestling hosted a quadrangle on Tuesday but fell in all three duals. The Falcons lost to Class 1A No. 5 Logan-Magnolia 76-6, Red Oak 54-15 and Riverside.

Against Logan-Magnolia, The Falcons lost the first six matches four via pinfall and two via forfeit.

Jayden Beckman had his hand raised at 195 pounds, via forfeit. Logan-Magnolia won the last seven weight classes.

David Helton earned a win at 152 against Red Oak. He pined Jaxon Terry in the first period. Ra J Fetter won at 220 and No. 6 113-pounder Zach Williams moved up a weight and won 8-3 against Kyler Sandholm at 120.

Fetter won via forfeit against Riverside at 195, Williams pinned Jaden Tietsort in the first period at 120 and Helton pinned Austyn Fisher in 28 seconds at 138.

St. Albert is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Red Oak in a double dual. AHSTW and Denison-Schleswig will be the other two schools competing.

Riverside went 1-2 at the quad, losing to Red Oak 32-31 and Logan-Magnolia 54-24.

Riverside and Red Oak were tied 31-31 after the match, but Red Oak won on the tie-breaking criteria of having the most pins, defaults, forfeits and disqualification victories four to three.

Against Red Oak, Riverside's Jett Rose started the dual with a first-period pinfall over Chase Roeder at 138.

Red Oak even the score at 145, but Nolan Moore pinned Jaxon Terry in the first period at 152 to take the lead pack. Red Oak won via forfeit at 160 to tie the score at 12-12.

Brody Zimmerman took the lead back for the Bulldogs with a 15-0 technical fall at 170.

Red Oak won a decision at 182 and a forfeit at 195. Riverside's Brock Comstock won a forfeit at 220 to make the score 23-21.

There was a double forfeit at 285 and 106.

Red Oak won with a major decision at 113 and pinfall at 120 to take a 31-23 lead.

Riverside's Taven Moore won 18-7 over Joshua LeRette at 126 to score a major decision and make the score 31-27 with one more to go.

Class 1A No. 5 120-pounder Jace Rose bumped up a weight and came close to earning the technical fall at 132 with a 14-1 victory over Chase Sandholm to tie the score.

Against Logan-Magnolia, Justin Wilson won with a 37-second pin at 182, Comstock earned a second-period pinfall at 220, Kellen Oliver pinned Gavin Kiger at 113 and Jace Rose earned a 36-second pin at 126.

Nine Bulldog wrestlers won against St. Albert.

Nolan Moore won 10-2 at 152 pounds, Brody Zimmerman won 6-0 at 160, Allyson Keener and Justin Wilson won via forfeit at 170 and 182, Comstock won with a first-period pin at 220, Oliver won with a forfeit at 113, Jace Rose earned a 25-second pin at 126, Taven Moore earned a forfeit at 132 and Jett Rose won with a pinfall to finish the dual at 145.

Riverside is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Western Iowa Conference tournament at Missouri Valley.

Class 2A No. 8 Glenwood goes 2-1 at Creston Quad

Glenwood wrestling traveled to Creston on Tuesday night where it defeated Treynor 48-27 and West Central Valley 48-27 and fell to Creston 60-15.

Winners against Creston include Class 2A No. 4 195-pounder CJ Carter, Vincent Mayberry and Tate Mayberry.

Tyler Boldra, Carter, Trent Patton, Vincent Mayberry, Bart Bower, Briten Maxwell, Thaine Williamson, Keaton German and Kellan Scott all earned wins against Treynor.

Boldra, Carter, Patton, Hoffman, Vincent Mayberry, Mower, Briten Maxwell and Thaine Williamson all won against West Central Valley.

Treynor went 0-3 in the quad losing to Creston 66-9 and West Central Valley 36-22.

Against Glenwood, Caleb Iliff, Jacob Pote, Daniel Gregory, Ava Kennedy and Danny Kinsella all picked up wins. Gregory and Iliff won against Creston and Levi Young, Lowell Knott, Gregory and Kyle Moss all picked up wins against West Central Valley.

Glenwood is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at its home invite. Treynor is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Missouri Valley.

Class 1A No. 3 Underwood goes 3-0 at Griswold

Underwood wrestling went undefeated at a quad in Griswold defeating the hosts 72-6, Missouri Valley 49-27 and Nodaway Valley 59-9.

Emmett Dofner, Carter Davis and Kayden Fleek all won via pinfall against Griswold.

Davis, Will Buckholdt, Carson Thomsen, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Hagen Heistand, Maddox Nelson and Fleek all won against Missouri Valley.

Easton Eledge, Will Buckholdt, Porter, Barnes, Nelson, Fleek and Davis all won against Nodaway Valley.

Underwood is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Missouri Valley.