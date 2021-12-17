Wrestling Wrap: Lewis Central goes 1-1 at Atlantic

Lewis Central wrestling went 1-1 at Atlantic on Thursday defeating Carroll Kuemper Catholic 42-38 and losing to the hosts, Atlantic-CAM 81-0.

Dillon Woods secured the win for the Titans at 195 pounds when he pinned Will Healy in the first period to give L.C. a 42-28 led with just two weight classes remaining.

Ava McNeal earned a win at 106 to start the evening with a second-period pinfall.

Jordan Smith pinned Jack Hausman with four seconds left in the second, Derrik Gregory earned a second-period pinfall over Jake Smith and Gabriel Zielstrof pinned Kyra Wolterman in the first period at 132.

Chance Chappell defeated James Janssen 10-8 at 152, Braylon Kammrad earned a second-period pin over Bryce Wiskis and Christian Jasek pinned Tate Bieret in the second period.

Lynx split tri at Sioux City West

Abraham Lincoln wrestling split a tri at Sioux City West on Thursday, losing to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74-0 and defeating the hosts Sioux City West 54-24.

Sioux City West won the first five weights of the dual picking up victories at 160 pounds through 220 pounds, but heavyweight Gabe Daniels scored a 55-second pin over Luis Cota to end the streak.

A.L. won the rest of the weights, cruising to the victory.

Jaymeson VanderVelde won via forfeit at 106, Connor Hytrek received a forfeit at 113 and Jonathon Ryan pinned Tytan Webb in the second period at 120.

Ryan Ortega won with a forfeit at 126, Trenton Silva pinned Evan Tweet in the first period at 132 and Ezekiel Leichtner pinned Calex Banta 56 seconds into the second period.

Jayden Mendoza won via forfeit at 145 and Caden McDowell ended the night by earning a pin over Connor McKewon with nine seconds left in the first period.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next until 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Auburn Invite.

Falcons go 0-3 at Red Oak, Vikings sweep

St. Albert wrestling went 0-3 at a quad in Red Oak, losing to AHSTW 62-10, Red Oak 45-15 and Denison-Schleswig 42-24.

The AHSTW wrestling team went undefeated defeating Red Oak 45-31 and Denison-Schleswig 64-12.

St. Albert's David Helton started the dual against AHSTW with a 13-2 victory at 152, but AHSTW's Garrison Gettler responded with an 18-2 technical fall at 160 and the Vikings never trailed again.

St. Albert earned one other win when Zach Williams pinned his opponent at 126 pounds in the second period.

For AHSTW, Denver Pauley won via forfeit at 170, Kolby Weihs received a forfeit at 182, Nate Jorgensen pinned his opponent in the first period at 195 and Henry Lund won with a forfeit at 220.

Jaicob Madsen pinned his opponent in 35 seconds at heavyweight, Aiden Akers and Brendyn Conn won via forfeit at 106 and 113 respectively, Tyson Osbahr won with a pin in the first period at 132 and Jayden Fischer won 3-0 at 138.

Kayden Baxter earned the final win with a forfeit at 145.

St. Albert's Andrew Crawley started the dual against Denison-Schleswig with a 51-second pin over Michael Collins.

Williams pinned Fransisco Escalante in 56 seconds at 120, John Helton pinned James Lemon in 51 seconds at 138 and David Helton pinned Christ Vera Nieto in 15 seconds at 152.

Against Red Oak, David Helton defeated Jaxon Terry 8-3, Austin Scott received a forfeit at heavyweight and John Helton pinned Chase Roeder in just over a minute at 138.

AHSTW started its dual against Denison-Schleswig with Baxter pinning Jesse Penna in just over a minutes at 145.

Dayden Moertl defeated Christ Vera Nieto 14-1 at 152, Gettler pinned Michael Collins at 160, Pauley earned a second-period pinfall at 170 and Weihs pinned Talon Adams in 57 seconds at 182.

Lund pinned Luis Chan at 220 and Madsen won via pinfall in 30 seconds at heavyweight.

Akers and Conn won via forfeit at 106 and 113 respectively, Collins won 11-2 at 126, Osbahr won 11-8 at 132 and Ficher earned a 20-3 tech fall over James Lemon at 138.

Against Red Oak, Pauled won via forfeit at 170, Weihs won with a 49-second pin at 182 and Lund received a forfeit at 220.

Madsen earned a forfeit at heavyweight, Akers won with a forfeit at 106 and Fischer won via pinfall at 138.

Baxter won 2-1 at 145 and Moertl finished the dual with a second-period pinfall at 152.

St. Albert will be in action next at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Shenandoah double duals and AHSTW will wrestle at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Logan-Magnolia.

Bose goes 2-0 in SC North Tri

Thomas Jefferson 138-pounder Ethan Bose recorded two more wins on Thursday during a dual at Sioux City North, but the lack of depth and forfeits cost the Yellow Jackets who dropped both duals.

T.J. lost to LeMars 70-12 and Sioux City North 48-29.

Against SC North, Bose defeated Johnathan Goddard with a 19-2 tech fall.

The Yellow Jackets also won the last four matches of the dual. Jayden Stilen won via forfeit at 182 pounds, Darreck Roche pinned Idella Edwards in the first period, James Jordan received a forfeit at 220 and Max Avalos won via forfeit at heavyweight.

Against LeMars, Bose pinned Jaydon Palsma in the second period, and 132-pounder Hayden Kramer pinned Cameron VanVoorst in the first period.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite.