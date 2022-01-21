Wrestling Wrap: Rams and Vikings in action

Glenwood and AHSTW wrestling were in action on Thursday night. Glenwood went 1-1 at a double dual in Atlantic and AHSTW went 1-2 in a quad at Red Oak.

Glenwood 46, Clarinda 27

Glenwood won eight of 13 weights and eight of 11 matches.

Kelley Barrett picked up a first-period pinfall, Vincent Mayberry pinned his opponent in 51 seconds, Briten Maxwell won with a 23-second pin, Reese Fauble earned a pin in the second period, Kellan Scott won 13-5, Tyler Boldra pinned his opponent in 48 seconds, CJ Carter won via first-period pinfall and Trent Patton pinned his opponent with five seconds left in the second period.

Atlantic-CAM 49, Glenwood 22

Glenwood won five of 14 weights and five of 11 matches.

Mayberry earned a first-period pinfall, Scott won 10-8, Boldra won 7-1, Carter won 13-4 and Patton won via second-period pinfall.

AHSTW 41, Red Oak 41

After both teams scored 41 points, AHSTW won on the fifth tie-breaking criteria of most wins by forfeit with two.

The Vikings won seven of 14 weight classes and five of 11 matches competed on the mat.

Hayden Fischer won via 18-3 technical fall at 152 pounds, Aiden Martin pinned his opponent in the second period, Denver Pauley won via 24-second pinfall, Kolby Weihs won with a second-period pin, Henry Lund and Sawyer Kiesel won via forfeit and Eli Collins secured the victory with a pinfall in the third period.

Carroll Kuemper 46, AHSTW 30

AHSTW won five of 13 weight classes and four of 12 matches.

Tyson Osbahr pinned his opponent in the second period, Fischer won via first-period pinfall, Kayden Baxter pinned his opponent in 45 second, Pauley won with a win and Kiesel received another forfeit.

Harlan 48, AHSTW 29

AHSTW won four of 14 weights and three of 11 matches.

Baxter won via second-period pinfall, Marin won with a pin in the third period and Pauley pinned his opponent in the first. Kiesel won via forfeit again.