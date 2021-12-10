Wrestling Wrap: Riverside sweeps tri

Riverside wrestling swept a triangular at Corning Southwest Valley on Thursday, defeating the hosts 48-24 and Audubon 42-36

Against Audubon, Riverside lost the first match at 138 pounds, but Jett Rose pinned Colin Hartl at 145 to tie the match and Kaeden Pleas pinned Evan Alt at 152 to take the lead.

Nolan Moore received a forfeit at 160 to stretch the lead to 18-6, but Audubon recorded a pin at 170 to cut the deficit to 18-12.

There was a double forfeit at 182 but Audubon won the next four weights, three via forfeit to capture a 36-18 lead.

Riverside received three straight forfeits of their own as Dalton Smith, Jace Rose and Jaden Tietsort all had their hand raised to make the scored 36-36.

Taven Moore then clinched the victory for Riverside in the last weight with a first-period pinfall over Zeke Konkler at 132 pounds.

Southwest Valley and Riverside battled back and forth through the early part of their dual.

The Timberwolves won the first match at 145 by Moore responded with a pin at 152 to even the score.

There was a double forfeit at 160 and the teams traded forfeits in the next three matches with Justin Wilson having his hand raised at 182. Southwest led 18-12 when Comstock pinned Dalton Calkins in overtime at 220 to tie the score.

Nathan Messerschmidt gave Riverside the lead with a 42-second pin at heavyweight but a forfeit for Southwest Valley at 113 gave them back the lead.

Smith and Rose had their hands raised at 120 and 126 respectively to clinch the dual and Moore put the cherry on top with a pin in the second period over Ian Forsythe at 132.

Rose won via forfeit at 138.

Riverside hosts its home invite on Saturday at 10am.

Plattsmouth edges Glenwood

Glenwood wrestling and Plattsmouth came down to the wire on Thursday, but the Rams fell just short at home 39-36.

Glenwood's Briten Maxwell opened the dual with a third-period pinfall victory at 120 pounds.

A forfeit for Plattsmouth at 126 tied the score, but Thaine Williamson captured the lead once again with a first-period pin over Chance Larsen at 132.

Plattsmouth won at 138 and 145, but Kellan Scott evened the scored by pinning Dominic Vercellino with six seconds left in the first period at 152.

Plattsmouth earned decision victories at 160 and 170 and won via forfeit at 182 to take a 27-18 lead.

CJ Carter cut the lead to 24-27 with a pinfall fin at 195 over Cameron Aughenbaugh, but Plattsmouth clinched the dual with pins at 220 and 285.

Kelley Barrett and Bart Mower won via forfeit at 106 and 113.

Glenwood is competing at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic this weekend at the Mid-America Center.