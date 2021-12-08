Wrestling Wrap: Titans go 2-1 at Clarinda

Lewis Central wrestling went 2-1 at duals on Tuesday at a quadrangle at Clarinda. The Titans defeated Denison-Schleswig 62-18 and Mount Ayr 57-12. But, they fell to the hosts, Clarinda, 47-27.

The Titans had five wrestlers go 3-0 on the night, 113-pounder Max Roseland, Jordan Smith at 120, Derrik Gregory at 126, JJ Storey at 160 and Braylon Kammrad at 170.

Lewis Central is in action next at 1 pm. on Friday at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at Mid-America Center.

Glenwood Double Dual vs. St. Albert

Glenwood and St. Albert wrestling squared off on Tuesday night at Glenwood in a double dual that featured Harlan and Sidney Southwest Iowa.

Glenwood won the double dual, going 3-0. The Rams defeated Harlan 48-27, Southwest Iowa 69-12 and St. Albert 55-6.

John Helton was the standout for the Falcons, going 3-0 at 138 pounds. He pinned his opponent from Glenwood in 54 seconds, defeated Josh Kopiasz from Harlan 10-2 and bested Kyle Kesterson of Southwest Iowa 3-0.

Glenwood finished with nine undefeated wrestlers - Austin Wear, CJ Carter, Trent Patton, Vincent Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matthew Beem, Reese Fauble, Kellan Scott and Tate Mayberry.

Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley Tri

Thomas Jefferson only had two active wrestlers on varsity for Monday's triangular at Missouri Valley and lost matches due to forfeits against Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley.

Hayden Kramer did pick up one victory when he pinned Quinn Herrnan of Missouri Valley in just 54 seconds.

Treynor at Shenandoah Quad

Treynor wrestling picked up two more wins at a quadrangle in Shenandoah on Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated Griswold 66-6 and Shenandoah 48-21 but fell to Carroll Kuemper Catholic 36-33.

Treynor had six wrestlers go undefeated at the quad - 182-pounder Jacob Pote, Levi Young at 195, heavyweight Daniel Gregory, Jameson Drake at 106, Caleb Iliff at 160 and Andyn White at 132.

Treynor is in action next at the Colfax-Mingo Invite this weekend. The girls will wrestle at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the boys will wrestle at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Underwood at Creighton Prep Tri

Underwood wrestling went 1-1 at a triangular on Tuesday at Creighton Prep in Omaha. The Eagles defeated the hosts, Creighton Prep, 52-30, but lost to Omaha Westside 42-34.

Underwood saw six wrestlers go 2-0. Blake Allen at 126 pounds, Carson Thomsen at 132, Gable Porter at 138, Stevie Barnes at 145, Hagen Heistand at 152 and Carter Davis at 195.

Underwood is in action next on Friday and Saturday in the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at the Mid-America Center.