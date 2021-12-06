Wrestling Wrap: Treynor wins home invite

Harlan Invite: Abraham Lincoln and Glenwood wrestled at the Dan Hill Invitational on Saturday in Harlan. Glenwood finished third place as a team and A.L. took sixth.

Winterset won the championship with 231 points, defeating Logan Magnolia by 24.

Jaymeson Vandervelde stayed unbeaten on the year for the Lynx to win first place at 106 pounds.

The Rams finished with four champions - Vincent Mayberry at 113, Matthew Beem at 126, CJ Carter at 195 and Trent Patton at 220.

Dallas-Center Grimes Invite: Lewis Central competed at the DCG Mustang Invite on Saturday. Creston/Orient Macksburg defeated the hosts 187.5-182 to win the team title. Lewis Central took 14th as a team with 21 points.

The highlight of the tournament for the Titans was Sam Barrientos taking fifth at heavyweight after going 3-1.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite: Underwood and Riverside competed at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational on Saturday.

Millard South edged out Brandon Valley 252-250 to win the trophy. Underwood came in fourth with 170.5 and Riverside took 10th with 60.5