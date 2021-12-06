Wrestling Wrap: Treynor wins home invite

Treynor wrestling ran away from the pack at its home tournament on Saturday after finishing with seven champions, one runner up, five bronze medalists and three fourth-place finishers.
The Cardinals scored 218.5 points, 82.5 more points than second place Panorama.
St. Albert took fourth at the tournament with 116 and Riverside placed 10th with 25 points.
The first place finishers for Treynor were Tyson McCain at 132 points, Brad Stock at 145, Danny Kinsella at 152, Caleb Iliff at 160, Jacob Pote at 182, Levin Young at 195 and Daniel Gregory at 285.
St. Albert finished with one champion, Zach Williams at 120 pounds.
Omaha North Invite: Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center competed at the 76th annual Vern Ekfelt Invitational at Omama North.
North won its home invite, editing out South Sioux City 190.5-170.
Tri-Center placed fourth with 97 points and T.J. took seventh with 40 points.
Thomas Jefferson had one wrestler win gold with Andri Stanfill taking first in the girls' 235-pound division.
The Trojans had two champions, Tanner Nelson at 152 and Brecken Freeberg at 182.
Harlan Invite: Abraham Lincoln and Glenwood wrestled at the Dan Hill Invitational on Saturday in Harlan. Glenwood finished third place as a team and A.L. took sixth.
Winterset won the championship with 231 points, defeating Logan Magnolia by 24.
Jaymeson Vandervelde stayed unbeaten on the year for the Lynx to win first place at 106 pounds.
The Rams finished with four champions - Vincent Mayberry at 113, Matthew Beem at 126, CJ Carter at 195 and Trent Patton at 220.
Dallas-Center Grimes Invite: Lewis Central competed at the DCG Mustang Invite on Saturday. Creston/Orient Macksburg defeated the hosts 187.5-182 to win the team title. Lewis Central took 14th as a team with 21 points.
The highlight of the tournament for the Titans was Sam Barrientos taking fifth at heavyweight after going 3-1.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite: Underwood and Riverside competed at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational on Saturday.
Millard South edged out Brandon Valley 252-250 to win the trophy. Underwood came in fourth with 170.5 and Riverside took 10th with 60.5
Underwood's Blake Allen won gold at 120 and Gable Porter took the title at 132.
Nodaway Valley Invite: AHSTW wrestling competed at the Coach Riley Invite on Saturday in Greenfield. Clarinda won the tournament with 211 points and Knoxville placed second with 182.5.
AHSTW earned fifth with 120.5.
Kayden Baxter took the gold at 152 pounds.
Doane Open: Iowa Western Community College wrestling competed at the Doane Invite on Saturday in Crete, Nebraska.
Jakason Burk was the highlight for the Reivers taking first place in the 125-pound amateur bracket after going 5-0 on the day.