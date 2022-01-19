Wrestling Wrap: Underwood wins home quad, Treynor wins two, Tri-Center swept

Underwood wrestling hosted a quad that featured Treynor on Tuesday night and went 3-0 defeating Treynor, Audubon and Woodbine. Treynor defeated Audubon and Woodbine as well.

Tri-Center went 0-3 at a quad in Missouri Valley losing to Sidney Southwest Iowa, Clarinda and Missouri Valley.

Underwood 52, Treynor 21

Underwood won 10 of 14 weight classes and nine of 12 contested weights.

Underwood's Molly Allen started the dual with a 24-7 technical fall at 106 which was the first of eight straight Eagle wins.

Lucas Bose won via 20-5 tech fall, Will Buchholdt received a forfeit, Blake Allen won via pinfall, Westin Allen won 15-4, Gable Porter earned a second-period pinfall, Stevie Barnes won 17-6 and Hagen Heistand pinned his opponent in the first period.

Treynor broke the win streak when Caleb Iliff won with a third-period pinfall and Kyle Moss won 8-6 in sudden victory and Levi Young pinned his opponent with three seconds left in the first period.

Carter Davis earned another win for Underwood with a first-period pinfall and Easton Eledge won 14-5.

Treynor's Rafe Gayer received a forfeit.

Underwood 64, Audubon 12

Underwood won 11 of 13 weight classes and six of eight matches contested.

Molly Allen, Blake Allen, Porter, Heistand, Davis and Eledg all picked up wins for Underwood.

Underwood 72, Woodbine 0

Underwood won all 12 weight classes competed and both matches that were contested. The two winners were Stevie Barnes and Kayden Fleek.

Treynor 64, Audubon 12

Treynor won 11 of 13 weight classes and and six of eight matches wrestled.

Tyson McCain, Brad Stock, Zack Robbins, Ililff, Young and Daniel Gregory all picked up win for the Cardinals.

Treynor 78, Woodbine 0

Treynor won in all 13 weight classes and won both matches competed.

Kinsella and Iliff were the two victors.

Southwest Iowa 40, Tri-Center 19

Tri-Center won three of five contested matches but gave up five forfeits.

Brecken Freeberg, Tanner Nelson and Brent Freeberg all picked up win and AJ Peters earned a forfeit.

Clarinda 54, Tri-Center 24

Taylor Conn and Brecken Freeberg picked up wins and Gryphen McDermott and Peters received forfeits.

Clarinda received eight forfeits.

Missouri Valley 54, Tri-Center 27

Nelson, Brecken Freeberg, Brent Freeberg and McDermott all picked up wins for the Trojans and Conn received a forfeit.

Missouri Valley won eight weights via forfeit.