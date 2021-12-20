Wrestling Wrap: VanderVelde wins Auburn Invite

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Jaymeson VanderVelde was one of a handful of wrestlers that enjoyed success on Saturday.

VanderVelde pinned all three of his opponents at the Auburn Invite to claim first place in the 106-pound tournament, leading the Lynx to a fourth-place team finish out of nine teams.

In total there was 22 local wrestlers that won gold medals at tournaments across the state.

A.L. at Auburn Invite

VanderVelde started his day with a first-period pinfall over Tevin Delozier of Millard South junior varsity. In the semifinals he pinned Colter Sinn of Thayer Central in the second period.

He clinched the gold medal with a pin over Asher Koehnen of Conestoga at the end of the second period.

VanderVelde is now 12-5 on the season.

Three Abraham Lincoln wrestlers won silver medals at the tournament - Jonathon Ryan at 120, Ryan Ortega at 126 and Caden McDowell at 138.

Carlson Andrade and Gabe Daniels picked up bronze medals at 170 and 285 respectively.

Connor Hytrek placed fourth at 113.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a tri at Des Moines East.

Williams wins gold at Mustang Tournament

St. Albert junior Zach Williams won both his matches at the Shenandoah Tournament on Saturday to win gold at 106. He pinned his first opponent in 26 seconds and finished the day with a first-period pinfall over Gian Reales of Omaha Skutt Catholic.

"Zach had a good day," St. Albert head coach Jeremy Hulshizer said. "We worked on some things in practice, kind of went back to fundamentals. We worked on our feet and he had a good day.

"Front headlocks, offense from the feet, just being smart, choosing our battles, choosing our setups and shots, looking for opportunities on our feet. It just seemed to pay off. Zach had a really nice day."

William Cihacek, David Helton and Austin Scott all won silver medals.

Logan Pike, John Helton, Jayden Beckman and Aiden Zarate-Ayla all earned bronze medals.

Ra J Fetter placed fourth, Andrew Crawley came in fifth and Jesus Garcia took sixth.

"The team did fairly well," Hulshizer said. "We had a nice showing from our usual juniors that do fairly well. David Helton John Helton both did very well as they usually do. Andrew Crawley has been getting some really good fundamental wrestling at 160 pounds.

There was good hand control. We're working more on being aggressive and moving on bottom after we get that hand control to escape. We've been working on bottom. Freshman at 195, Jayden Beckman, he's learning and growing."

Hulshizer was also impressed with how some of the less experienced wrestlers performed.

We've got a couple guys that are brand new and he's a freshman that has a couple years of experience. He certainly is getting better. We were pretty happy with the day on Saturday.

"It's a little smaller tournament but there's some decent teams. Savannah (MO), East Mills has some decent kids. They put up a really good fight as 152 pounds against David (Helton).They had a really good match, a match that you'll see over and over again at sectionals and things like that. Overall we had a good day."

As a team, St. Albert placed fifth out of six teams.

St. Albert is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 during a quad at Clarinda.

Five Titans win gold at Fort Dodge Women's Wrestling Tournament

Lewis Central finished with five champions in Fort Dodge on Saturday.

Maya Humlicek, Ava McNeal, Mahri Manz and Espie Almazan all went undefeated to claim gold.

"The girls did an excellent job," L.C. head coach August Manz said. "We had five girls wrestling on Saturday and lost one total match throughout the whole day. ... You don't seem to have that good of luck, so to have 15 matches and 14 of them go your way. That's pretty darn good."

Humlicek went 4-0 with four pins, McNeal went 3-0 with two pins, Manz went 3-0 with three pins and Almazan also went 3-0 with three pins.

Dana Swedensky picked up a silver medal after going 2-1 with two pins.

Barrientas, Kammrad takes gold at Fort Dodge

Lewis Central junior Braylon Kammrad earned a gold medal at the Don Miller Invite after going 3-0 at 170 pounds and senior Sammy Barrientas won gold at heavyweight after going 4-0 with two pins.

In the quarterfinals, Kammrad defeated Kaden Street of Creston 5-2, he bested Cade Shirk of Emmetsburg 5-3 in the semis and won 2-1 over Logan Song of Ankeny Centennial in the gold-medal match.

Barrientas started his day by pinning Connor Ely of Fort Dodge with four seconds left in the match. In the quarterfinals he pinned Landon Griffin of Webster City late in the third period. He defeated Aiden Phillips of Storm Lake 5-3 in the semifinals. In the gold-medal match he defeated Gage Jordenson of Emmetsburg 4-2.

Hunter Waldstein placed fourth at 285. He started the day with a second-period pinfall over Chris Wilson of Creston.

Dillon Woods placed fifth at 220.

As a team, Lewis Central placed 11th out of 16 teams.

"We faced some pretty good Iowa wrestling up there,"August Manz said. "Some of the younger guys kind of got an eye opener on what that's all about. Some of our older kids or upperclassmen did a little better job because they're more aware of what they're getting into and the results kind of showed that with our upperweights we had."

Lewis Central is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home in a dual against Omaha Skutt.

Kramer wins three at Glenwood

Thomas Jefferson sophomore Hayden Kramer went 3-2 at the Glenwood Invite at 132 pounds to claim fifth place. He won two matches via pinfall.

Ethan Bose placed sixth at 138 after pinning Rory Angerman of Boys Town in the first period.

Thomas Jefferson placed ninth as a team.

Glenwood finished runner up at its own tournament, falling to Harlan by one point.

The Rams finished with five champions - Vincent Mayberry at 113, Briten Maxwell at 120, Tyler Boldra at 170, CJ Carter at 195 and Trent Patton at 220.

Reese Fauble, Kellan Scott, Tate Mayberry and Hayden Hoffmann all won silver medals.

Kelley Barrett and Bart Mower both won bronze medals and Cadell Kalhorn placed fifth.

Keaton Germana and Austin Wear both took sixth place.

Glenwood is in action next at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 in a home quad against Lewis Central, Red Oak and Shenandoah.

Underwood wins Western Iowa Conference Tournament

Underwood won the Western Iowa Conference Tournament in Missouri Valley after six wrestlers took gold medals.

Logan-Magnolia finished in second, Missouri Valley took third, AHSTW came in fourth, Treynor placed fifth, Riverside earned sixth, Tri-Center finished in seventh and Audubon placed eighth.

At 106 pounds, Molly Allen of Underwood won the championship with a 9-2 victory over Gavin Kiger of Logan-Magnolia. Davis Bramman of Riverside took third, Brad Ortner of Missouri Valley placed fourth, Jameson Drake of Treynor finished in fifth and Brent Freeberg of Tri-Center took sixth.

Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley won gold at 113 after defeating Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia 8-5. Lucas Bose of Underwood won bronze, Taylor Conn of Tri-Center fook fourth, Kellen Oliver of Riverside placed fifth and Brendyn Conn of AHSTW came in sixth.

Blake Allen won gold at 120 pounds with a 4-3 victory over Jace Rose of Riverside in the championship. Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia won bronze and Rush Knudsen of Missouri Valley placed fourth.

Westin Allen of Underwood won gold at 126 with a second-period pinfall over Tarick Rowe of Logan-Magnolia. Taven Moore won bronze, Tyson McCain of Treynor too fourth, Andrew Meade of Missouri Valley came in fifth and AJ Peters of Tri-Center earned sixth.

Riley Radke of Missouri Valley took the title at 132 with an 11-0 victory over Carson Thomsen of Underwood. Ethan Flaharty of Tri-Center earned a bronze medal, Tyson Osbahr of AHSTW took fourth, James Newton of LoMa came in fifth and Zeke Konkler of Audubon finished in sixth.

Gable Porter of Underwood won gold at 138 with a 10-2 win over LoMa's Sean Thompson. Hayden Fischer of AHSTW took bronze, Audubon's Alex Hansen took fourth, Jett Rose of Riverside placed fifth and Titus Humbert of Tri-Center came in sixth.

Hagen Heistand of Underwood took first at 145 with a 25-10 technical fall over Andre Bowman of Missouri Valley. Kayden Baxter of AHSTW took third, Treynor's Brad Stock placed fourth, Harley Christensen of LoMa came in fifth and Evan Alt of Audubon took sixth.

LoMa's Wyatt Reisz took first at 152 with a second-period pinfall over Nolan Moore of Riverside. Maddox Nelson of Underwood took third, Ben Hansen of Missouri Valley placed fourth, Danny Kinsella of Treynor placed fifth and Tanner Nelson of Tri-Center came in sixth.

Caleb Iliff of Treynor won gold at 160 with a second-period pinfall over Garrison Gettler of AHSTW. Cody Gilpin of Missouri Valley took third, Kadyn Fleek of Underwood placed fourth, Keegan Deist of Audubon took fifth and Calvin Collins of LoMa placed sixth.

AHSTW's Denver Pauley won gold at 170 with a first-period pin against Kyle Moss of Treynor. Tri-Center's Maddox Anderson took third, Riverside's Brody Zimmerman came in fourth, Underwood's Graham Jensen took fifth and LoMa's Jordan Kerger took sixth.

Brecken Freeberg of Tri-Center won gold at 182 with a 5-1 win of Gage Clausen of Missouri Valley. LoMa's Dylan Oviatt placed third, AHSTW's Kolby Weihs took fourth, Treynor's Aiden Kennedy came in fifth and Audubon's Lane Barber took sixth.

Carter Davis of Underwood came in first at 195 pounds with a 1-0 win over Brek Boruff of Missouri Valley. Caleb Hiatt of LoMa took third, Levi Young of Treynor came in fourth and AHSTW's Nate Jorgensen took fifth.

Cooper Nielsen of Audubon won gold at 220 with a second-period pinfall over Thomas Huneke of Underwood. Henry Lund of AHSTW placed third, Missouri Valley's Kadin Bonham took fourth, Brok Comstock of Riverside finished in fifth and Treynor's Rafe Gayer took sixth.

Rex Johnsen of LoMa won gold at heavyweight with a first-period pin over Easton Eledge of Underwood. Treynor Daniel Gregory took third, AHSTW's Jaicob Madsen finished in fourth, Riverside's Nate Messerschmidt came in fifth and Missouri Valley's Vincent Zappia took sixth.