Football is a game of inches and a tackle inches shy of the goal line as time expired sealed Thomas Jefferson’s 28-27 win over Abraham Lincoln at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s a very emotional win for us,” Yellow Jackets coach Jeremiah Watters said. “You can hear tonight from our coaches and fans, that it feels great to bring pride back to the west end. They deserve this win tonight. It’s the first time in a long time that TJ is back on top.”

With 3.2 seconds remaining the Lynx on the seven-yard line looked to make a play seeking a touchdown and a walk-off homecoming win. Quarterback Etienne Higgins threw a pass across the middle as time expired, but the receiver was stopped less than a half-yard shy as Mayson Kramer made the tackle to save the game for the Yellow Jackets.

“I just told them don’t quit,” Watters said. “That’s been our mentality, and it sounds corny to some people, but we don’t give up and that’s the big difference for this TJ team over the last five years and we’re trying to get back to winning a lot of games.”

The Yellow Jackets set a strong tempo as they scored two touchdowns both four minutes ticked off the clock. The first being a five-yard run from Devin Davis-Conti the second came slightly over a minute later as Alex Alvardo intercepted a tipped pass and returned the ball 30-yards back for a pick-six.

“We have a bunch of seniors on this team, and coach has talked to us about capitalizing on our opportunities,” Davis-Conti said. “We knew we needed to capitalize on those moments in front of this amazing crowd and great atmosphere. ”

The Lynx answered as Etienne Higgins capped off a long drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak to get the Lynx on the board with 4:43 left in the first quarter, but the PAT sailed wide right, keeping the score 14-6.

After trading some defensive stops to close the first quarter. TJ quarterback Jayden Fujii found Victor Atupra on a 91-yard touchdown pass play to put the Jackets back up two scores.

“I trusted my QB and kept my eyes on him, he threw it up and I just went and got it and scored the touchdown,” Atupra said.

The Lynx weren’t going to go down that easy though, as they would score the final 15 points of the quarter in the form of a touchdown run from Andre Rogers from a yard out, the PAT was blocked. A safety then another touchdown run from Rogers and a successful PAT knotted the game at 21-21 at the break.

“We talked on Thursday about knowing there would be adversity in this game,” Lynx coach Peter Kilburg said. “We knew we had to respond and if we do our thing we’d be ok. We responded well after going down early and came back, we just need to learn how to finish out games. This is still mostly a young team and I think we’ll get there and learn and this will be a great stepping stone.”

The Lynx rolled the clock down and took their first lead after taking nearly nine minutes off the clock before Higgins snuck in his second rush touchdown of the night and put the Lynx in front 27-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

After trading stops the Yellow Jacket defense started with a short field in the fourth quarter, and with 7:35 to regain the lead 28-27 after the PAT.

It came down to one final drive as the Lynx took over on their own 25 with 4:10 left to play. The Lynx marched all the way to the seven before the Yellow Jackets made the game-saving tackle, inches away from the goal line.

“It looked like everyone trying to lock up the outside so we threw to the middle and we did, we just fell short of the goal line,” Kilburg said. “I thought our kids ran the play very well especially since we had no timeouts left and had to keep moving. Obviously, it still wasn’t the result we wanted, but our kids laid it all out there and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Yellow Jacket defense forced three turnovers on the night all of which were interceptions and it helped fuel them to their first win over AL since 2018, and stand with three wins at the midway point of the season, a win total that hadn’t been reached since 2019.

“All of this means a lot,” Davis-Conti said. “Not only for our team this year but for our team in the following years, our seniors just trying to do their part in helping get a good program going and hopefully we can get some more wins for this program.”

“Being my last year here, we brought the trophy home,” Atupra said. “That’s all we wanted today and I’m glad we got that done. Now we’re ready for next week. ”

Riding their first three-game win streak since 2008, Watters and the Yellow Jackets are eager to get into district play next week.

“We came into this season with a checklist,” Watters said. “First was winning the homecoming game, the second was winning this trophy and the third one is to hang a banner. We have to win some district games to hang the banner, so the job is not done. Next week we’re going to go to war in our first district game in the number one rated district in 4A and it’s going to be a fun district.”

The Lynx will now hit the road next week to face Des Moines Lincoln (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. as they look to get back on the winning track and build momentum before facing a tough stretch in the back half of their schedule.

The Yellow Jackets will stay in Council Bluffs next week as they host Dallas Center-Grimes (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (3-1) 14 7 0 7 – 28

Abraham Lincoln (2-2) 6 15 6 0 – 27

