Anchante named NJCAA player of the year

For the second consecutive season, Iowa Western’s Yadhira Anchante was named the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Player of the Year.

The Lima, Peru native led the nation with 11.34 assists per set and was second in the nation with 1,554 total assists to help the Reiver make their second-straight run to a national title. Now, Anchante can add another NJCAA player of the year award to her resume.

“I felt very excited,” Anchante said. “This being the second year in a row that I earned this award, but most of this has been thanks to my teammates and my coaches.

“It’s been amazing to play here with them. It’s just been awesome I’m very grateful that I chose to come here, and especially grateful to (IWCC head coach) Alicia (Williams), I told her I accomplished this because she gave me the opportunity here and we had our goals from day one and we accomplished them.”

If anyone was just as excited as Anchante, it was Williams, who recently earned NJCAA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

Williams said Anchante is one of the best to have ever walked onto the court in a Reiver uniform.

“Yadhira is more than deserving of winning this award back to back,” Williams said. “Yadhira has been a special player for us the last two seasons and in our runs to back-to-back national titles. Her high IQ for the game, selflessness and competitive drive make her one of the best athletes that I’ve had the chance to coach and I think I was equally as excited as she was when I found out she won this award again.”

The road to Iowa Western was obviously a different one for Anchante, after hearing about the Reiver’s volleyball program and then eventually visiting, she quickly started seeing herself in Reiver blue.

“One of my aunts had connections to some schools including Iowa Western and she told me about Iowa Western so I came over for a visit,” Anchante said. “I knew I wanted to come play here in the USA and experience college life, and after meeting the coaches and just meeting some of the people here it felt like a dream and I knew quickly this is where I want to play.”

During her career at Iowa Western, Anchante was a two-time NJCAA first-team All-American and two-time ICCAC All-Region selection, Anchante was also named the ICCAC Player of the Year after both seasons of her career.

But her success hasn’t just been on the volleyball court. Anchante was also named to the 2020-21 NJCAA All-Academic first team, thus has led by example in the classroom as well.

“She led by example on and off the court,” Williams said. “She worked hard in the classroom as well and just like her hard work on the court it paid off with some recognition there as well and helped her find a great university now to continue her career.”

A similar feeling came as Anchante found another program to continue her academic and volleyball career at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family-like atmosphere she felt at Iowa Western was a big thing that encouraged her to become a Golden Eagle and play in the Big East Conference.

“I felt very comfortable when I visited Marquette,” Anchante said. “The most important thing for me in picking a place was knowing what people around going to be around, the people felt like they were family. I also really like the campus, their court, and gym, there were a lot of things there that I really liked and it felt like a perfect fit.

“It’s another thing I have to thank Iowa Western and Alicia for. If I didn’t come here, I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to head to Marquette. Playing for back-to-back national title gave me a lot of opportunities to collect some great offers, Marquette being one of them.”

Looking back at this award Williams said there’s no more suitable end to Anchante’s career than another player of the year award. While these player of the year awards and runs for the national title will be a memory that she will always remember, her favorite memory is just being with her teammates on and off the floor.

“It is emotional to be moving on,” Anchante said. “I’m leaving a place that I love so much. If this was a four-year school, I definitely would have stayed. But sadly after two years, we have to leave, but the memories with Alicia and teammates will stay with me forever.

“Every person that I’d hang out with in the cafeteria or in the housing places, everyone was so nice. The classes, the professors, everyone here helps everyone. It’s been one big family environment here.”