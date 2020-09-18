Ankeny too much for T.J.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ankeny used big plays early in often Friday against Thomas Jefferson on its way to a comfortable 68-0 victory at Wickersham Stadium.

The Hawks showed why they’re Class 4-A’s fifth-ranked team with their quick-strike offense. Ankeny quarterback Jase Bauer threw four touchdown passes with two going to Brody Brecht. Bauer had scoring passes of 40, 70, 20 and 12 yards, and Brecht also returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown as Ankeny built a 48-0 halftime lead. The Hawks coasted from there with a running clock in the second half.

Despite the outcome, Thomas Jefferson coach Brant Anderson said he saw his team take some steps forward. The Jackets sustained drives early in the game, and they got a promising performance from fullback Dylan Carman, who blocked and ran well.

“Shockingly, enough, we made a few strides,” Anderson said. “We were able to get a little bit of momentum going in the running game. We were able to hold the ball away from them a little bit; we just weren’t able to repeat that many times.

“Our first drive was 16 plays and took over six minutes off the clock. We need to do that more to keep their offense on the sidelines. We just need to get more consistent at that.”

Thomas Jefferson travels to Sioux City East Friday.