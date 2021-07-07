Area baseball scoreboard; Eagles win show down with Cougars; Trojans win 18th straight

Tri-Center (24-1) 10, Sidney (11-9) 0 -- The Trojans won their 18th straight game after defeating Sidney in five innings in Neola.

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Trojans opened the floodgates with six runs in the second inning and scored three more before the end of the fourth inning.

Seniors Mason Rohatsch and Leyton Nelson each had two hits for T.C. Rohatsch and juniors Justice Weers and Jaxon Johnson each had two RBIs.

Nelson got the win on the mound for Tri-Center after pitching four innings, striking out six batters, and giving up just four hits.

Riverside (6-16) 6, Ar-We-Va (10-9) 1 -- The Bulldogs earned a big nonconference win at home on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, second, and third inning to take an early advantage. The Rockets made it a two-run game after scoring a run in the top of the sixth inning. However, the Bulldogs doubled their run total with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Underwood (20-3)6, CAM (21-6) 2 -- Class 2A No. 6 Underwood defeated Class 1A No. 7 CAM in Underwood on Tuesday evening.