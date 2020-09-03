Area Fall Sports Preview: Treynor athletics

Outlook: With only two seniors on the roster, the Cardinals are still considered a young team.

But the hope in 2020 is to see a big step forward.

Treynor showed flashes last fall. After a sluggish start to the season, the Cardinals enjoyed a stretch in which they won nine of 10 games. It illustrated their capabilities when they play on the same page.

“We can’t always rely on last year’s stuff,” Barents said. “Our thing is to just get better each day. We want to improve on what we did last year, but we can’t dwell on what we did last year.”

Apparently they aren’t. Treynor opened the season at last weekend’s Harlan Invitational, defeating the Class 4-A No. 15 host Cyclones and Logan-Magnolia and falling to Class 1-A No. 5 St. Albert.

While Barents acknowledged that she still fields a young team, she also knows it’s versatile. Any player can answer the call on a given night.