Area Fall Sports Preview: Treynor athletics

Treynor football
2019 record: 10-1
Coach: Jeff Casey
Outlook: A senior-heavy roster from 2019 has given way to a more inexperienced squad with respect to playing time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a significant dropoff in talent.
“We’re playing catchup, and you combine that with the fact that we’re breaking in an entirely new roster of starters, the kids have responded well,” Casey said. “And after the first few days, they figured out how we were going to restructure practice and how it works. Things are going pretty well at this point.”
Judging from the Cardinals’ performance in Week 1, those comments appear to be true following a 28-13 victory over Clarinda. A number of fresh faces thrived in their new roles. Senior quarterback Noah James completed 4 of 6 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Junior Kaden Miller finished with 23 carries for 108 yards and a score and senior Sid Schaaf caught three of James’ passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Schaaf and senior center and defensive end Blake Sadr are the only two returning starters from the 2019 roster.
“We have a ton of competition going on for playing time,” Casey said. “The different thing for us is that last year we had such a highly talented group of seniors and they filled our two deep across the board. We still have a ton of talent, but the dropoff from the first group to the second group is not nearly as big.
“There’s a ton of competition. We’ve already had a reshuffling of our depth chart. Guys that were running with the first team just a week ago are now fighting for playing time at the first spot. Guys on the second team have moved up. It’s added a lot of competition in practice.”
Treynor cross country
2019: Boys 15th at state meet; girls team didn’t qualify for state
Coach: Chaley Hempel
Key returners: Boys: Cole Dooley, Mason Yochum. Girls: Carissa Spanier, Claire Yochum.
Outlook: Hempel, the former Chaley Rath, who enjoyed a standout career at Treynor before competing in track and field at Northern Iowa, enters her first year as coach for the Cardinals.
She takes over the program from longtime coach Dan Schleisman, who retired following last year. Hempel was previously an assistant for Schleisman.
“I was always interested in it, of course, because I helped him out last year. They’re pretty big shoes to fill for someone who has been coaching as long as he has. I got the job sometime in the winter or spring.”
Hempel will have a pair of experienced runners returning on both the boys and girls teams.
On the boys side, junior Cole Dooley and sophomore Mason Yochum are back. Dooley finished 44th at the state meet a year ago and already has a second-place finish to his credit in 2020 at the Shenandoah meet. Yochum crossed in 119th place at last year’s state meet and was 10th at Shenandoah.
The girls team will be anchored by junior Carissa Spainer and senior Claire Yochum. Both have run well during the preseason.
“All the kids are just itching for competition,” Hempel said. “Most of them didn’t get their track season. This is their first competition coming up since last winter.
“Everybody is excited and is treating every practice like tomorrow may not happen. Cross country is fairly easy as far as the guidelines go. We’ve been keeping our distances and sanitizing as necessary. So far, so good. “I just hope to see a lot of the kids taking every meet as if we won’t have another meet. The last year has shocked everybody. If they go out and try their hardest, I’ll be happy.”
Treynor volleyball
2019: 17-20
Coach: Kim Barents
Key returners: Seniors: Stella Umphreys, Anna Halverson. Juniors: Madeline Lewis, Natalie Simpson, Emma Flathers, Kailey Rochholz.
Outlook: With only two seniors on the roster, the Cardinals are still considered a young team.
But the hope in 2020 is to see a big step forward.
Treynor showed flashes last fall. After a sluggish start to the season, the Cardinals enjoyed a stretch in which they won nine of 10 games. It illustrated their capabilities when they play on the same page.
“We can’t always rely on last year’s stuff,” Barents said. “Our thing is to just get better each day. We want to improve on what we did last year, but we can’t dwell on what we did last year.”
Apparently they aren’t. Treynor opened the season at last weekend’s Harlan Invitational, defeating the Class 4-A No. 15 host Cyclones and Logan-Magnolia and falling to Class 1-A No. 5 St. Albert.
While Barents acknowledged that she still fields a young team, she also knows it’s versatile. Any player can answer the call on a given night.
“Any given night, anybody could step up for us,” she said. “It’s fun to watch to see who’s going to step up and when they’re going to step up. Sometimes it’s the juniors. Sometimes it’s the seniors, and we’ve got a couple sophomores that will be playing at the varsity level. You just never know who is going to step up.
“Those girls had to grow up really fast. They kind of got thrown into it. They have a year underneath their belts, and from last year, they got that taste of, ‘Oh, we can do it. They’re kind of coming in with that confidence. People are counting us out little bit. We’ll see what happens. We’re still young.”
