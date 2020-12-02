Area prep girls basketball capsules

Listed below is a snapshot look of the Nonpareil-area girls basketball teams outside of Council Bluffs.
In Friday’s edition of the Nonpareil, we’ll look at girls city teams.
Glenwood Rams
Coach: Brian Rasmussen
Last Year: 25-1 overall (lost to Lewis Central in state semifinal)
The Word: The Ram’s only loss came to a team that they had beaten two times earlier in the same year, robbing them of a chance to play for a state championship.
This year, the Rams are simply loaded, hence why they are Class 4A’s preseason No. 1 ranked team. Glenwood will return all three of their top scorers Madison Camden (17.6 ppg) who enters her junior year, Jenna Hopp will return as a sophomore after averaging 13.4 a game last year, and providing any new additions, Elle Scarborough returns as one of the team’s four seniors after scoring 11.4 on average.
Abby Hughes, Coryl Mathen, and Brynlee Arnold should also some other names to watch for here after solid seasons last year.
Last year this team had no trouble scoring as they averaged over 70 points per game, while the defense was solid to allow only 50 per game to its opponents. This year both of those stats should improve to even greater heights. The Rams should once again be the team to beat in Hawkeye Ten, and should be in the mix for another deep postseason run that could very likely lead to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines again.
AHSTW Lady Vikings
Coach: Jill Vanderhoof
Last Year: 20-4 overall(lost to Logan-Magnolia in regional final)
The Word: The Vikings are coming off their first Western Iowa Conference title since 2000 and into the new season ranked sixth in the Class 2A polls.
The Lady Vikes graduated Kinsey Scheffler who nearly averaged a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds per game and she will be missed. However, all the other statistical leaders from last year return to the fold, including last year’s leading scorer Kailey Jones (16.6 ppg). Incoming senior Claire Harris will also be a returnee to keep an eye on as she averaged 9.6 points last season while also led the team in assists.
First-year head coach Jill Vanderhoof should have a fun first year as the pieces are there for the Lady Vikes to contend for another WIC title. They’ll have some strong competition with the likes of Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning who also start the new season ranked, and they will have that goal on their list as well for sure, but with some much returning, AHSTW should be seen as one of the top favorites.
Riverside Bulldogs
Co-Coaches: Mitch Rice and Liz Graves
Last Year: 4-19 overall (lost to CAM, Anita in regional quarterfinal)
The Word: Points at times were hard to come by for the Bulldogs as they averaged about 30 a game last year. After graduating their top two scorers from last year, scoring may unfortunately continue to be a challenge.
On the other hand, the Bulldogs were a very young team last season and outside of their two leading scorers, everyone else will be back thus giving this team valuable experience and should lead to an improved team taking steps forward to top last year’s four wins, which consisted of just one WIC win.
The Western Iowa Conference is always a deep conference, and regardless of who the team is, there are no easy games.
Treynor Cardinals
Coach: Joe Chapman
Last Year: 8-14 overall (lost to Nodaway Valley in regional quarterfinal)
The Word: After winning at least 21 games in the previous four years, and losing just 15 games in the past six years, Treynor was just one game shy of matching that in a season where the Cardinals failed to win a non conference game.
Things are looking back up again this season for the Cardinals. Though two seniors Kennedy Elwood and Tori Castle are out now after playing key roles on the team last year especially in scoring in rebounding, everyone else returns to the fold.Among the fold is last year’s leading scorer and incoming senior Mandy Stogdill (11.6 ppg).
The Cardinals will also boast some young talent as a lot of underclassmen saw the court last year such as Clara Teigland and Brooklyn Currin who as true freshman last year played key parts in multiple statistics. They along with a handful of others should have increased roles this season that should prove to put Treynor back on the winning track this year.
Tri-Center Trojans
Coach: Wendy Lausen
Last Year: 5-18 (lost to Logan-Magnolia in regional quarterfinal)
The Word: Last year’s five wins was the fewest the Trojans have had in over a decade partially because they were scoring just 32 points a game. However, this team consisted of no seniors last year, so the folks in Neola have to be feeling optimistic with this team, as literally everyone is back.
Among those returning is Madison Ausdemore and Presley Pogge who will both be entering into their senior years. Kylie Alfers, Jade Daughenbaugh, and Molly Carlson will also be coming into their senior tenures after playing a role last year in multiple categories. Plenty of underclassmen played solid time for this team last year as well. This Trojan team will be much improved from last year.
Underwood Eagles
Coach: Jasmyn Flynn
Last Year: 12-11 (lost to AHSTW in regional quarterfinal)
The Word: Last year this Eagles team finished right smack dab in the middle of a deep Western Iowa Conference that had five of it’s nine teams end the year with winning records overall.
While some key contributors from last year have graduated, lots of girls will be back in action for the Eagles this winter, including three of its top four scorers from last year in upcoming sophomores Aliyah Humphrey and Leah Hall and incoming junior Kendra Kuck.
The Western Iowa Conference as mentioned before is shaping up to be a very deep conference again this year. With that in mind, the returning plethora of production and experience Underwood should not only lead the Eagles build off last year’s 8-8 record, but this team could pose as a potential dark horse to compete for the WIC and a long playoff run.
