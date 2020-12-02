Area prep girls basketball capsules

Last Year: 4-19 overall (lost to CAM, Anita in regional quarterfinal)

The Word: Points at times were hard to come by for the Bulldogs as they averaged about 30 a game last year. After graduating their top two scorers from last year, scoring may unfortunately continue to be a challenge.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs were a very young team last season and outside of their two leading scorers, everyone else will be back thus giving this team valuable experience and should lead to an improved team taking steps forward to top last year’s four wins, which consisted of just one WIC win.

The Western Iowa Conference is always a deep conference, and regardless of who the team is, there are no easy games.

Treynor Cardinals

Coach: Joe Chapman

Last Year: 8-14 overall (lost to Nodaway Valley in regional quarterfinal)

The Word: After winning at least 21 games in the previous four years, and losing just 15 games in the past six years, Treynor was just one game shy of matching that in a season where the Cardinals failed to win a non conference game.