Area runners have success at Harlan Invite

HARLAN – Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge was victorious in the girls race at the Harlan Community Cyclone Invite on Saturday at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

Pogge finished in 20 minutes, 1 second, edging out runner-up Bracken VanBaale of Harlan.

In the girls team competition, Glenwood bested the field with 48 points, followed by Harlan’s 53.

In the boys race, it was Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker who crossed the finish line first in a time of 16:20.90 to lead his team to victory.

Just behind Becker was Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn (16:35.68) and Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton (16:39.40). The individual finishes mirrored the boys team standings as Atlantic won with 69 points, followed by runner-up Lewis Central (72) and third-place T.J. (90).

“Our boys ran great today and I was really happy with how they ran as a pack,” Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. “We had all seven of our boys medal in the top 25. Running together is something we have been focusing on lately and the boys are starting to put it together. Ethan ran a great race again today. It’s a lot of fun watching him run up with all those older experienced guys. He is learning a lot right now. Nathan also had a really good day with another top 10 finish for us.”