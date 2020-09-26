Area runners have success at Harlan Invite

HARLAN – Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge was victorious in the girls race at the Harlan Community Cyclone Invite on Saturday at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.
Pogge finished in 20 minutes, 1 second, edging out runner-up Bracken VanBaale of Harlan.
In the girls team competition, Glenwood bested the field with 48 points, followed by Harlan’s 53.
In the boys race, it was Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker who crossed the finish line first in a time of 16:20.90 to lead his team to victory.
Just behind Becker was Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn (16:35.68) and Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton (16:39.40). The individual finishes mirrored the boys team standings as Atlantic won with 69 points, followed by runner-up Lewis Central (72) and third-place T.J. (90).
“Our boys ran great today and I was really happy with how they ran as a pack,” Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. “We had all seven of our boys medal in the top 25. Running together is something we have been focusing on lately and the boys are starting to put it together. Ethan ran a great race again today. It’s a lot of fun watching him run up with all those older experienced guys. He is learning a lot right now. Nathan also had a really good day with another top 10 finish for us.”
Abraham Lincoln’s Hanna Schimmer had the best finish among girls from city schools, finishing 14th in a time of 21:28.08, followed by Lewis Central’s Haley Bach, who finished 18th in 21:41.55.
“Haley had a good showing for the girls today with a top 20 finish,” May said. “She has really been working on the hills lately and we can see that it’s going to pay off in the next few weeks.”
Harlan Community Cyclone Invite
Boys team results
1, Atlantic, 69; 2, Lewis Central, 73; 3, Thomas Jefferson, 90; 4, Glenwood, 96; 5, Harlan, 135; 6, Clarinda, 191; 7, St. Albert, 232; 8, Treynor, 240; 9, Abraham Lincoln, 244; 10, Red Oak, 250; 11, Denison, 295; 12, Riverside, 295; 13, Tri-Center, 299; 14, Underwood, 337.
Boys individual top 10
1, Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 16:20.90; 2, Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central, 16:35.68; 3, Aidan Booton, T.J., 16:39.40; 4, Trey Gross, Harlan, 16:46.31; 5, Juan Martinez, T.J., 17:07.90; 6, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 17:08.87; 7, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central, 17:13.28; 8, Baylor Bergren, Red Oak, 17:23.06; 9, Zane Berg, Atlantic, 17:37.99; 10, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood, 17:38.96.
Girls team results
1, Glenwood, 48; 2, Harlan, 53; 3, Atlantic, 74; 4, Tri-Center, 143; 5, A.L., 157; 6, Treynor, 162; 7, Lewis Central, 181; 8, Red Oak, 184; 9, T.J., 197; 10, Denison, 258.
Girls individual top 10
1, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 20:01.93; 2, Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 20:16.40; 3, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:19.02; 4, Clara Teigland, Treynor, 20:23.40; 5, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:30.90; 6, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:34.34; 7, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic, 20:40.34; 8, Ava Rush, Atlantic, 21:02.50; 9, Liv Freund, Harlan, 21:12.62; 10, Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 21:14.52.
