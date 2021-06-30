Area scoreboard WIC tournament results

Sophomore Grace Porter and junior Ally Meyers each had two hits for AHSTW. Junior Darian Hansen led the Lady Vikes with three RBIs.

Senior Kailey Jones earned the win on the mound for the Lady Vikes after pitching for six innings and striking out two batters while allowing four hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-10) 8, Glenwood (9-17) 6 -- This was a back and forth game until the very end. The Rams took a 3-1 lead after one inning of play but eventually saw the game be tied back up at 4-4 by the end of the third inning.

The Warriors took their first lead after plating two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning before the Rams tied things up again at 6-6. The Warriors regained the lead for good after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Freshman Mia Valquier led the Rams with two hits in this game.

Audubon (15-8) 11, Riverside (15-13) 8 -- The Bulldogs got off to a 4-0 lead by the end of the third inning but saw their lead get erased as the Wheelers tied it 4-4 after the fourth inning.

The Wheelers then scored seven combined runs within the sixth and seventh innings to hold off a four-run spurt from Riverside in the bottom half of the seventh.

Underwood (22-2) 13, Tri-Center (6-18) 2 -- Class 2A No. 8 Underwood defeated the Trojans for the third time this season, this time in the Western Iowa Conference tournament to advance to the WIC semifinals where Underwood will meet Audubon on Thursday at 5 p.m.