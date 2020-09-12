Area teams compete at LC Invite

After several soggy days, the skies cleared for Saturday’s Lewis Central XC Invite at Iowa Western Community College.
Sioux City North won the boys team title, followed by the host Titans, while on the girls side Harlan and Glenwood went 1-2.
Aidan Booton led Thomas Jefferson with a third-place finish individually as the Yellow Jackets finished fifth as a team. Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn was fourth.
“After all the rain this week it was great to still be able to get our meet in this morning, and I am extremely happy with how we ran today. This might have been the toughest boys field in the history of the LC Invite,” Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. “Sioux City North is ranked second in 4A, and in all honesty might be the best team in the state. Ethan ran a tremendous race for us. He continues to impress as a freshman with three top five finishes in only his third high school race. He was able to stick up in that lead with all those SC North guys and Booton for the entire race.”
Lewis Central senior Nathan Sell also had a big day, finishing 12th in a time of 17:10.64.
“Nathan showed up for us big time today. He continues to run steady for us and helps pull our other guys up closer to him and Ethan,” May said. “Once again, I was really happy with how Tyler Ruiz, Kayden Pearson, and Jonah Churchill ran as a pack today. Those three were a huge part of our team result today.”
For T.J.’s Booton, Saturday was his third Top 3 performance already.
“He had a season best time by 12 seconds, only three seconds off his career PR today,” T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said.
Senior Juan Martinez cracked the top 15, finishing 13th in a time of 17:14.
Boys team results
1, Sioux City North, 23; 2, Lewis Central, 92; 3, Plattsmouth, 98; 4, Glenwood, 120; 5, Thomas Jefferson, 123; 6, Harlan, 157; 7, Tri-Center, 191; 8, Underwood, 225; 9, Treynor, 238; 10, Abraham Lincoln, 253; 11, St. Albert, 258.
Boys Top 10
1, Jaysen Bouwers, SCN, 15:56.58; 2, Will Lohr, SCN, 16:03.74; 3, Aidan Booton, TJ, 16:20.21; 4, Ethan Eichhorn, LC, 16:24.57; 5, Gabe Nash, SCN, 16:41.98; 6, Brett McGee, TC, 16:44.50; 7, Yemane Kifle, SCN, 16:48.60; 8, Beshanena Gutema, SCN, 16:50.75; 9, Trey Gross, Harlan, 16:52.48; 10, Cole Dooley, Treynor, 16:58.81.
Girls team results
1, Harlan, 31; 2, Glenwood, 44; 3, Sioux City North, 70; 4, Lewis Central, 159; 5, Plattsmouth, 188; 6, Thomas Jefferson, 197; 7, Abraham Lincoln, 200; 8, Underwood, 202; 9, Tri-Center, 204; 10, Treynor, 212; 11, AHSTW, 223.
Girls Top 10
1, Elizabeth Jordan, SCN, 20:02.35; 2, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:27.68; 3, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:35.72; 4, Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 20:39.18; 5, Georgia Paulson, Underwood, 20:54.31; 6, Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 21:08.13; 7, Liv Freund, Harlan, 21:15.02; 8, Abi Albertsen, Harlan, 21:15.02; 9, Ellie Gross, Harlan, 21:29.25; 10, Riley Wiese, Glenwood, 21:35.60.
