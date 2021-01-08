Area teams compete on day 1 of 2021 MAC Shootout

Abraham Lincoln 38

Friday Night’s MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center featured varsity girls from Bellevue West and Council Bluffs’ Abraham Lincoln with both teams heating up on the season, entering the contest with a record above .500.

The game began evenly matched, the Thunderbirds and the Lynx exchanged blows and knotted the game at 14 at the first-quarter buzzer. AL was extremely physical down low and generated almost all of their 14 points from in the paint. The Thunderbirds, however, took a much different approach. Bellevue West was able to connect from beyond the arc multiple times, hitting four 3-pointers in the quarter.

The Thunderbirds hit a cold spell throughout the second quarter when the three-ball wasn’t dropping but were able to somewhat stall the down-low offensive prowess of the Lynx. Both teams settled in on defense early in the second and scoring was much harder to come by, the first half ended with a 25-24 Bellevue West lead.

Bellevue West started off the second half in dominating fashion, going on a 7-0 scoring run over 5 minutes into the third quarter stretching their lead to 32-24 behind their perimeter shooting. AL was able to hang around though, drawing several shooting fouls late in the quarter to end on a 7-3 run and pull within four before the start of the fourth.