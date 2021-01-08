Area teams compete on day 1 of 2021 MAC Shootout

BOYS
Nebraska City 56,
Thomas Jefferson 45
Nebraska City (4-6) used a first-quarter and late-third-quarter run to beat Thomas Jefferson (0-8) in the MAC Shootout 56-45 on Friday.
The Pioneers started the game strong with a 9-0 run before the Yellow Jackets earned points of their own. The Jackets would bring the deficit within three points halfway through the quarter, but the Pioneer rebuilt the gap by closing the quarter on a 7-1 run.
The Yellow Jackets thundered back though with a 9-0 run and kept the Pioneers scoreless through the first 5:31 of the second quarter, thus tying the game up at 20-20. Nebraska City responded with a 6-0 spurt to regain the lead.
“We were down 20-11 by the end of the quarter which shows off the 9-0 run there alone,” Yellow Jackets coach Nate Kreifels said. “After that slow start we played pretty evenly with them through the first and then outplayed them in the second quarter as we held them scoreless through 10 straight possessions, which helped get us back in the game after that slow start.”
The Pioneers lead jumped to double digits by attacking the paint leading to a 14-2 Pioneer run that spanned through the end of the third quarter to the early fourth.
Nebraska City’s lead grew to as big as 14 points, but the Yellow Jackets weren’t about to call it quits. The Jackets went on a 11-2 run to bring the game back within five points with a minute left to play. TJ’s Amer Ibar and Aiden Flynn each sank key threes to close the gap. Flynn, notably, was fouled on his make and successfully converted the four-point play.
That would be as close as TJ would get though. The Pioneers scored the last six points of the game to earn the win.
“It was kind of like a mirror to the first half for us,” Kreifels said. “We got off to another slow start but the guys kept fighting and I can’t complain about that. Especially when we only have six guys playing and four of them never sat down. This group has always been a group of fighters.”
The Yellow Jackets will host Lewis Central next on Jan. 11 at 7pm.
NC 20 6 16 14--56
TJ 11 12 8 14--45
NC: Braden Thompson 21; Clay Stovall 13; Chase Brown 7; Nyuon Thuokok 7; Jack Fritch 4; Eli Southard 4
TJ: Austin Schubert 17; Aiden Flynn 9; Braxton Kapels 9; Amer Ibahr 8; Josh Whitelaw 2
GIRLS
Bellevue West 43,
Abraham Lincoln 38
Friday Night’s MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center featured varsity girls from Bellevue West and Council Bluffs’ Abraham Lincoln with both teams heating up on the season, entering the contest with a record above .500.
The game began evenly matched, the Thunderbirds and the Lynx exchanged blows and knotted the game at 14 at the first-quarter buzzer. AL was extremely physical down low and generated almost all of their 14 points from in the paint. The Thunderbirds, however, took a much different approach. Bellevue West was able to connect from beyond the arc multiple times, hitting four 3-pointers in the quarter.
The Thunderbirds hit a cold spell throughout the second quarter when the three-ball wasn’t dropping but were able to somewhat stall the down-low offensive prowess of the Lynx. Both teams settled in on defense early in the second and scoring was much harder to come by, the first half ended with a 25-24 Bellevue West lead.
Bellevue West started off the second half in dominating fashion, going on a 7-0 scoring run over 5 minutes into the third quarter stretching their lead to 32-24 behind their perimeter shooting. AL was able to hang around though, drawing several shooting fouls late in the quarter to end on a 7-3 run and pull within four before the start of the fourth.
Despite an increased defensive effort, the Lynx couldn’t find many offensive opportunities to steal the victory. The Thunderbirds were held to only 8 points in the fourth but still managed to pull out a win, 43-38.
“Bellevue West has a very physical team so we knew going in that it was going to be a battle,” said AL head coach Chad Schaa, “they were just able to get hot at the right times and we went cold.”
AL featured two scorers in double digits on the night, Kayla Schleifman led the way for the Lynx with 11 points and 12 boards while Baylie Girres chipped in 11. The Thunderbirds leading scorers were Taryn Wharton, who had a game-high 19 points, and Dani Peterson with 14.
Bellevue West now rides a three-game win streak and sits with an overall record of 6-3 while AL falls to .500 on the season with a 5-5 record. AL’s next contest will take place on Monday when they play host to Sioux City East. The Thunderbirds’ next opponent lies in Lincoln, where they will face Pius X on Tuesday.
BW 14 11 10 8--43
AL 14 10 7 7--38
MAC Shootout
At Mid-America Center
Friday, Jan. 8
(Boys) Omaha Christian 54, Heartland Christian 34
(Girls) Omaha Roncalli 52, Thomas Jefferson 29
(Boys) Nebraska City 56, Thomas Jefferson 45
(Girls) Bellevue West 43, Abraham Lincoln 38
(Boys) Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West, late
Saturday, Jan. 9
(Girls) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 10 a.m.
(Boys) Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood, 11:30 a.m.
(Girls) St. Albert vs. Treynor, 1 p.m.
(Boys) St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian, 2:30 p.m.
(Girls) Glenwood vs. Fremont, 4 p.m.
(Boys) Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30 p.m.
(Girls) Lewis Central vs. Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.
(Boys) Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn North, 8:30 p.m.