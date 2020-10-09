Area teams get tested at Atlantic XC Invite on Thursday

ATLANTIC – Several area teams competed at the Atlantic XC Invite on Thursday.

The Glenwood and Harlan girls finished first and second as a team, respectively, while the boys team title was won by Le Mars, followed by Atlantic, Glenwood and Lewis Central.

Peyton Pogge had the best finish among area teams in the girls race finishing second in a time of 20:18.20.

In the boys race, the top three were Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic, Trey Gross of Harlan and freshman standout Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central.

Lewis Central junior Natalie Smith had a team-best 13th-place finish, coming in at 21:16.60.

“Ethan ran a really good and smart race on a tough hilly course tonight. He has the first part of the race down and is continuing to work on his kick, which was much better tonight,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said. “Natalie ran outstanding tonight for us. She is starting to put it together at the right time of the season.”

Boys team standings