Area teams test themselves at metro swim meet hosted by Lewis Central

Lewis Central hosted their annual invitational swim meet Saturday which hosted 12 schools from Western Iowa and the Omaha metro area.

The Titans finished fifth as a team, and the Council Bluffs team (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center) finished ninth. The Sioux City Spartans were the invitational champions.

With a top-five finish in hand, LC coach Bruce Schomburg was pleased with how the swimmers competed in their invitational against the vast quality competition.

“We had a very good day,” Schomburg said. “We had a lot of good times today and saw a lot of improvement. This has always been a good, competitive meet that we have towards the end of the year and hosting an invitation like this, gives the kids the chance to race somebody to improve themselves which they need to do when we come to districts because those are always tough.”

“A meet like this with a number of Omaha schools really helps prepare them for a meet like districts and state.”

Council Bluffs coach Logan Maxwell was also thrilled with his swim team’s performance. Having just six swimmers this meet, getting within the top 10 was a testament to their strong efforts especially while in the middle of a busy stretch of their season.