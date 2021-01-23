Area teams test themselves at metro swim meet hosted by Lewis Central

Lewis Central hosted their annual invitational swim meet Saturday which hosted 12 schools from Western Iowa and the Omaha metro area.
The Titans finished fifth as a team, and the Council Bluffs team (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center) finished ninth. The Sioux City Spartans were the invitational champions.
With a top-five finish in hand, LC coach Bruce Schomburg was pleased with how the swimmers competed in their invitational against the vast quality competition.
“We had a very good day,” Schomburg said. “We had a lot of good times today and saw a lot of improvement. This has always been a good, competitive meet that we have towards the end of the year and hosting an invitation like this, gives the kids the chance to race somebody to improve themselves which they need to do when we come to districts because those are always tough.”
“A meet like this with a number of Omaha schools really helps prepare them for a meet like districts and state.”
Council Bluffs coach Logan Maxwell was also thrilled with his swim team’s performance. Having just six swimmers this meet, getting within the top 10 was a testament to their strong efforts especially while in the middle of a busy stretch of their season.
“We only had 10 meets scheduled before districts,” Maxwell said. “We’re having five of those 10 meets here between this Tuesday and next Thursday so that’s half of the season in two weeks which puts a lot of strain on the swimmers both mentally and physically.”
“This here was our third meet in the past five days, so I’m really proud of how the kids swam, especially Taten Blair who swam a season best today.”
The final team results and top three event results can be found below
Team Results
1 Sioux City 413
2 Omaha Central 260.5
3 Omaha North 251
4 Carroll 248
5 Lewis Central 232
6 Bellevue West 143
7 Omaha South 142
8 Omaha Skutt/Mt. Michcheal 108
9 Council Bluffs 106.5
10 Bellevue East 86
11 Atlantic 75
12 Omaha Bryan 3
200 Medley Relay
(Top 3)
1. Sioux City
2. Omaha Central, 1:43.86
3. Omaha North, 1:44.09
200 Freestyle
1. David Gann, Lewis Central, 1:52.41.
2. Jonathan Dose, Carroll
3 .Kaiden Blair, AL (Council Bluffs) 1:53.56
200 Individual Medley
Terin Frodyma, Omaha South 2:00.18
Davian Scottbell Omaha North, 2:08.57
Kellen Dean, Sioux City, 2:11.15
50 freestyle
Trevor Danner, Carroll, 22.07
Kohen Rankin Sioux City 22.17
Gabe Spiess, Omaha Central, 22.52
100 butterfly
Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 53.14
Kaiden Williams, Omaha North, 56.62
Johnathan Dose, Carroll, 57.60
100 Freestyle
Trevor Danner, Carroll, 49.07
Gabe Spiess, Omaha Central, 49.35
Owen Hoke, Sioux City, 50.66
500 yard fee
Nolan Gray, Omaha Central 5:01.43
David Gann, Lewis Central 5:02.84
Reed Adajar Sioux City 5:13.93
200 yard free relay
Sioux City 1:31.86
Carroll 1:31.89
Skutt Catholic 1:33.99
100 backstroke
Nolan Gray, Omaha Central, 56.47
Kellen Dean, Sioux City 58.50
Kyle Sundrup, Carroll, 58.74
100 breaststroke
Kohen Rankin, Sioux City, 59.46 (pool record)
Seamus Camenall, Omaha North, 1:05.69
Richard Throckmorton, Omaha North, 1:06.09
400 yard free relay
Carroll 3:24.43
Omaha Central 3:25.70
Omaha North 3:27.10