Area Volleyball teams have high hopes for 2021

Senior-led Lady Vikes are keeping things simple
Of all the Western Iowa Conference teams, AHSTW may have had the wildest season of all in 2020.
Last season, COVID-19 made 2020 a wild one for the Lady Vikes. While the team didn’t finish as well as they hoped for last year, with seven returning players from last year’s squad, the Lady Vikes are eager to see what the new season brings.
“This senior class has been excellent,” Muxfeldt said. “We have some strong vocal leaders as well as those who just lead by example. We also have a lot of experience, Ally Meyers has started for four years as our setter so she knows how to lead. Natalie Hagadon, Halle Hall, and Megan Wise, and really all of our seniors have really stepped up this year.
“Even with just two seniors last year they had to show some leadership too, so it’s huge to have all this experience and leadership back. Then girls like Grace Porter who’s our libero in the back helps give our back row some great leadership in it, which is a great thing as well.”
While the team returns a load of experience, the team is keeping things simple to prepare for the season. Communication and just the game’s fundamentals are this team’s main focus as they prepare for the start of the season.
“We’ve really been focusing on the little things,” Muxfeldt said. “Like everyone else, we want to win the conference and every team wants to get to Cedar Rapids by the end of the year, but we’re just focusing on day-to-day things. Every day we’re coming in saying ‘What can we do every day to make sure we’re getting better, to be ready for competition’. If we do the little things right hopefully, the wins will come with that.
“One of the things we are really working on is our communication, talking to each other and just knowing what’s going on on the other side of the court or letting each other know what’s open, the back row communicating with the front row. Just all forms of communication while also working on the fundamentals.”
The Lady Vikes finished their 2020 season 6-16 overall, but with all the experience and leadership AHSTW hopes to climb the WIC standings and seems to be poised to do just that.
AHSTW will begin its season hosting its own tournament on Aug. 28 which will feature seven other schools from Class 1A-2A.
New era same vision; Rams eyeing a third straight trip to state
Last season was a banner year for Glenwood as the Rams earned a trip to the state tournament for the second straight year.
While the Rams graduated three seniors who were key to each state tournament trip, the Rams return plenty of familiar faces and believe they can make their third straight appearance at Cedar Falls.
While plenty of familiar players return, Glenwood welcomes a new coach. Paula Carmen, who coached 18 seasons at Underwood before taking this job, takes the reins of this proud program and looks to build off the Ram’s success, while still making her mark on things.
“The culture here in Glenwood is fabulous with all of their sports programs and just has some awesome community support,” Carmen said. “I’ve been very excited, my staff and I have been really excited to come on board and get the bearings of the program and get to know the girls. They have a great, winning program here for volleyball.
“This program graduated some great players last year that were very impactful and the good thing about it is we still have players that are ready to step in and compete just as hard to help us meet our goals. We have quite a few seniors out this year and I’ve relied heavily on them. I’m not looking to come in and completely realign the whole program, I want to take what they’ve built on and what they’re familiar with and good at and build off that, while still bringing some of my stuff into the program.”
The Rams will have eight seniors returning from last season who have been a part of the Ram’s back-to-back trips to Cedar Rapids. Having seniors that have this level of experience and talent has made Carmen and the Rams heading into the new season with high hopes once again.
“They’re really striving to make sure we are staying competitive at a high level,” Carmen said. “They want to stay up in that competitive angle of the conference and the postseason. These girls know where they want to be and are eager to get there and that’s been a fun thing for me to work with them on, because they’re already doing a great job of buying in. This group is hungry. They want to stay at the competitive edge of the conference and prove themselves a bit more in the postseason which is good to see.”
The Rams will begin their season by hosting a quad tournament with four other schools on Aug. 26. While the Hawkeye 10 is always a competitive conference and will provide plenty of tests for Carmen’s first year as coach in Glenwood, this Rams squad looks to have the pieces to potentially make another great run this season.
“The senior leadership here is tremendous,” Carmen said. “This is a great group of girls who are very passionate and are just genuinely good girls and good people and their character is going to build up the program. It’s been very enjoyable.”
Riverside looks to play with the big dogs
After 10 consecutive losing seasons, the Bulldogs have put together two winning seasons in a row and are not lonely looking to keep up their winning ways, but also climb to the next level.
The Bulldogs graduated five seniors who were key in those years of success including a sub-state final two years ago in 2019. This year the Bulldogs look to take the next step and build off the legacy those seniors have left behind.
“We still have a good number of our back row players and have some kids who can really handle the ball well,” second-year Riverside coach Brooke Flathers said. “Those that we do have returning have already grown so much from last year and we’re just getting started.
“We actually set our team goals in our first week, and everyone said they want to finish a the top of the conference. With the kids, we got I really think we can do it. They’ve been working hard and showing how much they want it.”
Still, with five seniors out the Bulldogs have some voids to fill. Flathers, therefore, has been looking for some girls to step up and see who can fill those spots and has been impressed with a number of players.
“We have some underclassmen that have really impressed thus far,” Flathers said. “One is a true freshman, Ayla Richardson who has been working hard and has been a very coachable kid. Another one who’ll be a sophomore this year is Elyssa Amdor, Elyssa has really come alive for us this year in practice.”
The Bulldogs will have a smaller senior class this year, but Flathers says she still has plenty of leaders who have emerged after one week of practice.
“Izzy Bluml and Mackenzie Olmstead have done a great job leading us so far,” Flathers said. “ Veronica Andrusyshyn has also been a jack of all trades and we’ve put her in at multiple spots, so she’s also looking to make a big impact for us. Madi Baldwin and Carly Henderson should also prove to be true leaders in our back row again this year.
“We are a very scrappy team on defense and our hitters are looking to take a lot of different shots this year. Last year I think we got a little complacent offensively, but this year we’re looking to mix it up and hopefully, that will translate into more success.”
The Bulldogs record last year was 15-12 and finished sixth in the Western Iowa Conference.
Riverside will begin its season at a triangular tournament in Bedford on Aug. 24.
Experienced Cardinals group brings lots of excitement
After back-to-back years of finishing fourth in an always deep and talented Western Iowa Conference. Treynor volleyball is ready to make some noise this season.
After graduating just two seniors and with eight experienced seniors returning this season, Treynor enters 2021 with some exciting goals and big expectations.
“These girls have set their goals really high,” fifth-year Treynor coach Kim Barents said. “Obviously, they want to win the WIC, and the conference tournament and want to make it to state. These girls haven’t been to state before. So, that’s a big one for them, they want to get to state and then make some noise there.”
The Cardinal’s last trip to state was in 2018.
With a lot of production returning with hitting and in the back row as well, this Cardinal team has been around the block. Connecting that with all the seniors and the leadership and experience they bring, Barents says it makes her job a bit easier as well to have this much experience.
“It really does make things easier,” Barents said. “I’m very excited about it. We’ve had senior leaders before, but with this group, they came in as freshmen after that group of seniors graduated from the state tournament team, and now they know they’re at that point this year.
“They’ve worked hard these past two years to get where they are at, and they’re excited to see and I’m excited to see how they handle things and what they will do this year.”
While the seniors continue to impress Barents, there have been several other girls who have been stepping and adding to the team’s excitement for the upcoming season.
“When you talk about all the seniors in our class, there’s something to say about everyone,” Barents said. “You got to talk about Emma Flathers, she led the WIC in set assists for the year. We’re also returning Madeline Lewis and Kailey Rochholz, those two dominated as outside hitters last season. Natalie Simpson was our middle hitter last year and also brings back a lot of experience.
Outside the seniors, we have some juniors and sophomores that when you look down the line, are going to fill in some spaces too. It’s very exciting to see how everyone and everything is going to fit together. The girls have been working and competing for positions right now, so nothing is guaranteed, but it looks like it could be a really fun season.”
Treynor finished the previous season with a record of 16-10 and a fourth-place finish in the Western Iowa Conference, with a healthy mixture of youth and experience the Cardinals should pose as one of the favorites to compete for a WIC title.
Treynor’s first game is scheduled for Aug. 28 when the Cardinals head to the Harlan tournament.
Trojans look to keep traditions strong with a seasoned group
A number of teams return a high volume of experience and leadership to the 2021 season, Tri-Center is another one of those teams and looks to use their returning talent and experience to retake the Western Iowa Conference title.
The Trojans graduated just one senior, and while she will be missed, coach Amy Wingert is as excited as the girls for the upcoming season and the first week of practice only built up that excitement more.
“We should have a very exciting year,” Wingert said. “The girls are ready, they’ve been focused, and they’ve gotten right down to business at practice. It’s been very exciting to watch this week.
“It also makes this first week for me as a coach a lot easier. We’ve just been making a few tweaks here and there, because of people moving positions. No one is playing the same position as last season after graduating Presley (Pogge) and now gaining Tatum (Carlson) back. It’s about finding everyone their role to make the team its strongest.”
Carlson missed all of her junior season in 2020 due to an injury.
The Trojans will have a much bigger senior group this year with six seniors on the roster. A group of seniors that Wingert says has been playing together since elementary school.
“Presley was a big part of us last season but with this year’s group, and getting Tatum back I don’t feel like we’ve lost much from last season at all,” Wingert said. “Just like Presley last year, these seniors are going to play a huge role in our success this year and they’ve been playing together since they were in the third grade.
“Having them and then inserting others where we need them, I think is going to make this a very dynamic team this year.”
Over the past decade, Tri-Center has only seen one losing season and within the decade the Trojans have sat atop the WIC four times and have finished lower than fourth just once. Wingert who through the years of being an assistant and eventually becoming the head coach has been involved with the program for nearly 20 years, thus knows that teams always have a target on the Trojans.
Despite Tri-Center dropping down from 2A to 1A Wingert doesn’t expect this season to be any different.
“My main goal is for us to find a way to persevere in tight matches,” Wingert said. “We look at the top-ranked 1A schools in the area and think we should be right up there with them.
“Volleyball is just something our kids have grown to love and a lot of times you’ll have dips in different sports, but with us, volleyball for some reason is one that kids here really grasp on to and they put the work in and this team is no different.”
Tri-Center finished its 2020 season with a record of 15-15 and a second-place finish in the Western Iowa Conference.
Tri-Center will begin its season on Aug. 26 at the Glenwood Quad tournament.
Same goal remains as new era begins at Underwood
A new season has also brought in a new coach to Underwood after back-to-back 25-win seasons, but the Eagles still have lots of ambition for the season ahead.
Stein enters her first year at the helm of the Underwood volleyball program after coaching at Audubon. Having coached against the Eagles multiple times, she has seen what the Eagles expect year in and year out, as well as the passion the players always have for the game. and that is one of the things that has Stein especially excited.
“I’m extremely excited about the expectations that Underwood has,” Stein said. “They always expect to be competitive year in and year out. The girls that play here want to be good and work hard to be good, it’s just a great culture. These girls have been a lot of fun to work with and I’m excited for the opportunity to make my impact on this culture.”
With plenty of knowledge already about the competition that the Western Iowa Conference has to offer, Stein and the Eagles are ready to surprise some people.
Despite the program losing a great group of seniors, the Eagles still return plenty of girls who played big roles in last year’s success. Some names include but are certainly not limited to senior Leslie Morales-Foote, junior Aliyah Humphrey, junior Delaney Ambrose, and sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen.
While practices just started earlier this week, Stein is already loving the team’s attitude as games draw closer.
“The girls come ready to work hard and get better, but they also do it while having fun together,” Stein said. “Seeing that also makes this a lot of fun for me to also be a part of that, and we want to keep that culture going. Just seeing how they’ve been working together and supporting each other, makes me think we’re going to have another really good team because of how well they work together.”
Eight seniors have graduated from last year’s team, thus it’s easy to think Underwood may be in for somewhat of a rebuild.
That’s not how the Eagles and first-year coach Liz Stein sees it though.
“A lot of people think that this is a rebuilding year for us,” Stein said. “If you look at our roster, it probably looks like it is, but that’s what I’m excited about. The rest of the conference thinks we’re going to be down this year, but I don’t. These girls are ready to step up into their positions, they’ve been working hard over these past couple of years, and I think the upperclassmen are ready to step up and take these roles and lead. I’m really excited about this team.”