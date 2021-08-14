Area Volleyball teams have high hopes for 2021

“The culture here in Glenwood is fabulous with all of their sports programs and just has some awesome community support,” Carmen said. “I’ve been very excited, my staff and I have been really excited to come on board and get the bearings of the program and get to know the girls. They have a great, winning program here for volleyball.

“This program graduated some great players last year that were very impactful and the good thing about it is we still have players that are ready to step in and compete just as hard to help us meet our goals. We have quite a few seniors out this year and I’ve relied heavily on them. I’m not looking to come in and completely realign the whole program, I want to take what they’ve built on and what they’re familiar with and good at and build off that, while still bringing some of my stuff into the program.”

The Rams will have eight seniors returning from last season who have been a part of the Ram’s back-to-back trips to Cedar Rapids. Having seniors that have this level of experience and talent has made Carmen and the Rams heading into the new season with high hopes once again.