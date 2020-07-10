Big Ten moves to conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football

The Big Ten announced Wednesday it is moving to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football.
The Big Ten is the first power conference to drastically change its season due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Ivy League — which is in the FCS and is a smaller league compared to the Big Ten — announced Tuesday it was cancelling all fall sports.
Though the Big Ten hasn’t gone that far, it’s still a significant alteration.
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
The Big Ten concluded its statement by saying it’s “prepared to not play” at all “should the circumstances so dictate.” By limiting its teams to only conference games, the Big Ten said it has more flexibility to adjust its plans based on the pandemic.
The Big Ten’s decision applies to all fall sports, which for Iowa and Nebraska includes football, volleyball, soccer and cross country.
In a statement, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said, “We fully support the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the top priority.”
“The past few months have entailed numerous conversations between my conference colleagues, Commissioner (Kevin) Warren and our Big Ten presidents, as we have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic. The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation,” Barta said. “I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction. While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision will provide the greatest amount of flexibility as we move forward.”
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos released a joint statement responding to the Big Ten’s announcement.
“We are pleased that the Big Ten is planning to move forward with fall sports. The conference has determined a path forward that helps to mitigate risk and will allow Husker student-athletes to compete on the field and in the arena. The most important thing is the safety of our student-athletes and that of our Athletics staff and coaches, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach taken by the Big Ten. Athletics is a valuable part of campus life, and important to our community and the state of Nebraska. We are fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as widespread in Nebraska and look forward to safely hosting Big Ten competitions. While there are still many details left to be worked out, we are eager to safely cheer on our Husker student-athletes.”
The move means the annual Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State will be canceled, the first time in 43 years the intrastate rivalry won’t be played. Nonconference games against Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois will also be canceled.
For Nebraska football, nonconference home games against Central Michigan (Sept. 12), South Dakota State (Sept. 19) and Cincinnati (Sept. 26) will be canceled. This will be the first time Nebraska will have a season without nonconference games since it joined the Missouri Valley Conference in 1921.
It’s not yet clear what Iowa and Nebraska’s new football schedule will look like.
Iowa’s schedule, as currently constituted, is:
Sept. 18: at Minnesota
Oct. 13: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 10: at Ohio State
Oct. 17: at Penn State
Oct. 24: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 7: at Illinois
Nov. 14: vs. Nebraska
Nov. 21: at Perdue
Nov. 28: vs. Wisconsin
Below is a look at the Huskers’ conference games as originally scheduled:
Sept. 5: vs. Purdue
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: vs. Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: vs. Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: vs. Minnesota
Athletes in fall sports can continue to go through voluntary summer workouts as they are currently doing at Iowa and Nebraska.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!