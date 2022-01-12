College Basketball: Reivers lose early lead at DMACC

Iowa Western Community College men's basketball lost to Des Moines Area Community College on the road on Wednesday 90-86.

The Reivers started the game on a 23-8 run over the first seven minutes, but the Bears responded with a 35-15 run over the next 13 minuets to take a 43-38 lead.

"The first half we got off to a nice start," Iowa Western head coach Chad Van Riessen said. "We were scoring in a lot of different ways and attacking them in a lot of different ways offensively.

"I feel like we kind of got away from that a little bit. I thought we settled for some early quick shots and then on top of that I did not feel like we were getting back in our transition defense. That allowed them to get some easier baskets and make a run back at us. Once we settled in throughout the game I think it was really back and forth. I thought rebounding really hurt us. At times we let the ball get into the paint in the interior of our defense a little bit too much at untimely spots and they made some tough shots. We kind of played our defense to where we were going to put pressure on them to make some shots."

The Bears made a couple really 3s in the last four minutes to pull away once again.

"The thing I really liked with our team overall was we stayed poised and just continued to play," Van Riessen said. "We continued to hang around and make runs back at DMACC. Obviously put ourselves into position to make a late run just didn't quite have enough time."

Iowa Western outscored DMACC 48-47 in the second half and cut the lead to one possession on a few occasions but never overcame the hump to take the lead.

Malik Brooks led the Reivers with 26 points and Roland McCoy added 20.

IWCC drops to 13-3 with the loss and is in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home against Iowa Central.