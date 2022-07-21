COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Jordan takes over softball program at IWCC

Iowa Western softball enjoyed a lot of success under former head coach Ben Greer but now enters its next stage after IWCC announced on Wednesday that Heidi Jordan would be taking over the program.

Jordan most recently coach at NCAA Division II Rockhurst University in Missouri and coached at Highland (KS) Community College for 17 years before that. She went 576-234 at Highland and hopes to continue to find success with the Reivers.

"I am so excited," she said. "Iowa Western has always been a school on my radar as a head coach. To actually have the opportunity to be a part of that coaching staff and Iowa Western’s tradition is amazing.

"...Iowa Western wins championships. That’s the ultimate goal. They’re not afraid to put money into their programs and they support them well and there’s no better place to be for that."

Jordan started her softball career as a pitcher when she was around five years old and the love for pitching is something she brings to the diamond as a coach.

Fans of the program can expect to see that in the coming years.

"I am a pitcher at heart," Jordan said. "I like to have a really good pitching staff. I would say in my years of coaching we’ve been known for our pitching staff being solid and everything. I love a defensive game. I love to play clean. I love to play with a lot of energy. I love passion. You might see some fist pumps, you might see some excitement out there.

"I just want them to go hard, play hard and no regrets and not even to think twice. What happens, happens. I just want the girls to put it all on the line. We like to run bases and push the envelope and challenge the other team. If we’re going to be beat, they’re going to have to beat us. We’re not going to do it ourselves."

Jordan also coached one summer with the Akron Racers, a professional team in the National Pro Fastpitch.

During her time at Highland, Jordan led her teams to eight district championships and appeared in eight National Junior College Athletic Association softball national tournaments.

Her teams captured five Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championships and had a conference record of 281-82. Coach Jordan guided her teams to 30 or more wins 11 times and five of her last 10 seasons saw 40-plus wins, including a high of 49 victories in 2012.

Jordan hasn't met her team yet but looks forward to starting to know her players when she arrives.

"It’s all about getting to know the team," she said. "I really want to get to know them on a personal basis first before I get to know them on an athletic basis. Missing the recruiting process, I didn’t get the chance to know any of these players and I really think you need to know who they are as people before you know who they are as athletes.

"I’m really excited to get to know them that way. Plus we can form some trust and bonds and that just makes the whole process go a lot smoother. Ben (Greer) had a very successful program … I’m super excited just to be a part of that and I just hope to keep building on what they started."