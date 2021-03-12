Bubble watch: Boise St loses again; Syracuse, MSU also fall

Thursday was supposed to be the day Duke had a chance to play its way back into serious bubble conversation in a matchup against Florida State, but the Blue Devils are now done for the season. That game against the Seminoles was canceled when Duke had to pull out of the ACC Tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test.

That ends the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances.

ON THE RISE

Seton Hall's outlook suddenly looks considerably better. The Pirates outlasted St. John's 77-69 in overtime to reach the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. They'll face Georgetown, which beat top-seeded Villanova.

In the Mountain West, Colorado State and Utah State succeeded where Boise State failed. Those two teams advanced to the semifinals of that tournament and have a chance to keep padding their resumes at a time when several other bubble teams can't.

HANGING IN THERE

Drake can't feel too bad about what's happened in the past couple days. The Bulldogs have been idle since losing to Loyola Chicago in the title game of the Missouri Valley Tournament, but there have been enough struggles elsewhere on the bubble that Drake can still hold out plenty of hope for an at-large bid.