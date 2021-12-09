Drake hosts Clemson

Clemson (5-4) vs. Drake (6-3)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson goes up against Drake in a non-conference matchup. Drake knocked off Nebraska Omaha by eight points on Wednesday, while Clemson fell 80-75 at Miami on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Tigers are led by PJ Hall and David Collins. Hall is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Collins is putting up 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Tucker DeVries and Tremell Murphy. DeVries has accounted for 13.3 points and four rebounds while Murphy has averaged 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.POTENT PJ: Hall has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He's also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Drake is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are 1-3 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has 32 assists on 78 field goals (41 percent) across its past three outings while Clemson has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 17.8 free throws per game this season.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com