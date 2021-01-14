Experienced Reivers ready to wrestle

Sports are finally returning at Iowa Western and athletes are more than eager to finally get out on the field, the court or, in this case, the mat to compete again.

Of all the Reiver athletics, wrestling may arguably have one of the most, if not the most, experienced squads this year.

The Reivers return one NJCAA national champion and four total all-Americans. Isaiah Crosby was the champion at 165 pounds, and is joined in returning to the squad by Chance Fry at 157, Josh McFarland at 184 and Dillyn Miller at heavyweight. Expectations will be high once again for this program.

“We’re probably going to be a sophomore dominated group for the first time in our 10 years,” coach Josh Watts said. “We’re always striving to bring home a national title, and that’s been the primary focus, especially for this sophomore group.”

“Before they leave I know they all really want to win a national title, but generally our focus is just to get better on a day-to-day basis and hope that it accumulates to something great in the end.”

The wrestling team officially began training and practices on Jan. 4. While COVID-19 precautions still add a bit of an abnormal feeling, having a sophomore heavy group is helping make practices move right along.