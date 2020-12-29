Iowa State's Hall, Iowa's Nixon earn All American honors

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall, players who dominated with consistent performances throughout the 2020 football season were named Monday as first-team all-American choices by the Associated Press.
Nixon, a junior who was named the Big Ten defensive player and defensive lineman of the year, and Hall, a sophomore chosen as the Big 12 offensive player of the year, were among two Hawkeyes and a school-record four Cyclones named to all-American teams by the AP.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose received second-team recognition while the Cyclones landed two players on the third team, tight end Charlie Kolar and defensive end JaQuan Bailey.
Nixon, named earlier as a first-team all-American by ESPN, led the Big Ten with 33 tackles for a loss and shared the league lead with teammate Chauncey Golston with 5.5 sacks while recording 41 tackles, the most by any defensive lineman in the Big Ten’s shortened season.
He is the first Hawkeye defensive lineman to receive first-team all-American honors from the AP since defensive end Leroy Smith in 1991.
Hall, currently second the nation in rushing, helped the Cyclones to the program’s first-ever regular-season Big 12 championship, piling up 1,436 yards.
On track to become ISU’s first consensus all-American since Troy Davis in 1996, Hall owns the nation’s longest active streak for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown with 11 as the Cyclones work toward Saturday’s 3 p.m. Fiesta Bowl game against Oregon.
Linderbaum, a sophomore from Solon, Iowa, has started every game at center since transitioning to the position from defensive tackle prior to the start of the 2019 season. One of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, Linderbaum anchors an offense which ranks second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed and scoring offense.
Rose, a 37-game starter for Iowa State, was named the Big 12 defensive player of the year after leading the Cyclones with 90 tackles, four interceptions and six quarterback hurries. His average of 8.2 tackles per game ranks fourth in the Big 12 and his 10 tackles for a loss is ninth among players in the conference.
Kolar leads all tight ends in the Big 12 and ranks in the top five nationally among tight ends with 39 receptions, 538 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. A second-team AP all-American a year ago, the junior is the first Cyclone to become a two-time AP all-American since Davis in 1995 and 1996.
Bailey is the first ISU defensive lineman to earn all-American honors since Mike Stensrud in 1978. The senior owns school records with 25.5 sacks and 44.5 tackles for a loss during his career and he led Iowa State this season with 13 tackles for a loss. His seven sacks rank sixth in the Big 12.