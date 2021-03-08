Iowa Western baseball, softball teams pickup doubleheader sweeps

The Iowa Western softball team improved to 11-1 on the young season with a doubleheader sweep of State Fair Community College in Council Bluffs.
Iowa Western beat the Roadrunners 7-0 and 6-3 on Saturday at Reiver Sports Complex. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brook Melnychuck improved to 7-1 on the season, picking up the win in both games while throwing 12 1/3 innings of shutout softball.
In the first game, Reiver sophomore first basemen Madeline Layman was 2-4, while freshman left fielder Myla Beckstrom, sophomore catcher Katriana Bain and sophomore second baseman Taya Opheim each hit a double.
Melnychuck pitched all seven innings while striking out 10 batters.
In game two, Bain, as designated player, was 2-3 with a triple. Sophomore right fielder Aujenai Gregory also hit a triple, while freshman catcher Karlie Chonis was 2-3 with a double.
Melnychuck entered the game in relief and pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one hit while striking out eight.
Iowa Western has won nine straight, with its only loss an 8-5 contest vs. McCook on Feb. 17. The Reivers return to the field Saturday with a doubleheader against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
State Fair 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Iowa Western 101 140 X — 7 11 0
W — Brook Melnychuck 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO
L — Aleah Paxton 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, SO
State Fair (5-3) 030 000 0 — 3 5 2
Iowa Western (11-1) 100 410 X — 6 8 1
W — Brook Melnychuck (7-1) 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 SO
L — Sadie Kumm 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO
Reiver baseball sweeps Dakota County again
The Iowa Western baseball team beat Dakota County Technical College twice on Sunday to earn a four-game weekend sweep at Doc Ross Field.
The Reivers improved to 5-2 with the wins.
The Reivers won Sunday’s games 10-0 and 15-4, respectively, with both ending after the fifth inning because of the run rule.
In Sunday’s first game, freshman shortstop Henry Zipay, freshman third baseman Chase Spoonemore and freshman cather Brady Prewitt had two hits apiece. Spoonmore hit a triple and Prewitt and freshman second baseman Clay Cutter hit doubles. Freshman designated hitter Thatcher Kozal hit a home run.
Freshman right-hander Evan O’Toole threw four innings of shutout ball, giving up one hit while striking out four.
In game two, Reivers freshman center fielder Kyle Huckstorf, freshman shortshop Benjamin Palmer, freshman designated hitter Logan Jordan and freshman catcher Carter Wright each had two hits. Huckstorf and freshman third baseman Drew Grindahl had triples, while Jordan, Wright, freshman third baseman Jacob Shamban and freshman right fielder Treyton Kozal hit doubles.
Four pitchers, including Abraham Lincoln graduate Tyler Rardin, saw action on the mound for Iowa Western.
Dakota County 000 00 — 0 1 0
Iowa Western 055 0X — 10 10 0
W — Evan O’Toole (2-0) 4 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 4 SO
L — Mason Primus (0-1) 2 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, SO
Dakota County 000 31 — 4 7 1
Iowa Western (5-2) 904 2X — 15 15 0
W — Conner Mackay 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO
L — Ben Goelz 0.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER