Iowa Western baseball, softball teams pickup doubleheader sweeps

The Iowa Western softball team improved to 11-1 on the young season with a doubleheader sweep of State Fair Community College in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Western beat the Roadrunners 7-0 and 6-3 on Saturday at Reiver Sports Complex. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brook Melnychuck improved to 7-1 on the season, picking up the win in both games while throwing 12 1/3 innings of shutout softball.

In the first game, Reiver sophomore first basemen Madeline Layman was 2-4, while freshman left fielder Myla Beckstrom, sophomore catcher Katriana Bain and sophomore second baseman Taya Opheim each hit a double.

Melnychuck pitched all seven innings while striking out 10 batters.

In game two, Bain, as designated player, was 2-3 with a triple. Sophomore right fielder Aujenai Gregory also hit a triple, while freshman catcher Karlie Chonis was 2-3 with a double.

Melnychuck entered the game in relief and pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one hit while striking out eight.

Iowa Western has won nine straight, with its only loss an 8-5 contest vs. McCook on Feb. 17. The Reivers return to the field Saturday with a doubleheader against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

State Fair 000 000 0 — 0 4 1