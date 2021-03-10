Iowa Western volleyball stays perfect in conference play with sweep of Iowa Lakes

The Iowa Western volleyball team improved to 12-3 on the season with a sweep of Iowa Lakes Tuesday night at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

Reiver freshman right side hitter Maike Bertens finished with a game-high 10 kills on a .529 hitting percentage. Sophomore defensive specialist Lorraine Perez had six digs, while sophomore setter Reka Kotorman had a game-high 18 assists.

Abraham Lincoln graduate Elaina Bohnet, a freshman setter, had four digs, while Lewis Central grad Delaney Esterling, a freshman outside hitter, had two kills.

The win was Iowa Western's ninth-straight. The Reivers are 7-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and sit atop the standings.

Iowa Western returns to action on Friday with a pair of games in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They'll take on McCook at 5 p.m. and Western Nebraska at 7 p.m.

Iowa Lakes (2-15) 9 18 9 -- 0

Iowa Western (12-3) 25 25 25 -- 3

