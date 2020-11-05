Iowa Western wrestler identified as one of two 21-year-olds who died in fiery crash

Two people died after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire early Thursday near Sheridan Elementary School in central Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Lincoln Journal Star identified the victims as Max Hughes, a sophomore on the Iowa Western Community College wrestling team, and Christian Miller, a junior on the Husker wrestling team. Both were 21.
Hughes, from Syracuse, Nebraska, won three state titles at three different weight divisions as a high school standout before going on to wrestle at Iowa Western Community College.
The incident occurred on 27th Street between Sewell Street and Stratford Avenue about 2 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department. Investigators said a black 2017 Chrysler 300 was speeding when it left the roadway and struck a large tree.
Police are withholding the names of the deceased, said public information Officer Erin Spilker.
However, the University of Nebraska Athletic Department expressed condolences Thursday for the loss of Miller, who they said was killed in a car accident that morning in Lincoln.
Spilker said neighbors who heard the collision came to help with garden hoses, and an LES employee driving by stopped with a fire extinguisher until Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived and put out the fire.
By then, the two had died, she said.
Two police officers sustained cuts while unsuccessfully attempting to extricate the vehicle's occupants. The officers were treated at the scene by Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel and returned to duty.
Miller, 21, was a four-time state champion from Plainview, Nebraska. He wrestled with the Huskers for four seasons and had a 15-9 career record and started five duals at Nebraska in the last two seasons at 133 and 141 pounds.
"Christian was a young man full of energy with a bright future ahead of him," said Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning. "It will take time for us to begin to heal as a wrestling family. We will promise to bond together as a team to honor Christian's memory by living life to its fullest and competing as hard as possible on the mat."
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said the department's thoughts, prayers and support are with Miller's family.
"As an athletic department we will do everything we can to help them through this immeasurable loss," he said. "We will provide any necessary support and resources for the young men in our wrestling program and other student-athletes as the cope with the loss of a friend and teammate."
The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.
