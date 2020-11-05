Iowa Western wrestler identified as one of two 21-year-olds who died in fiery crash

By then, the two had died, she said.

Two police officers sustained cuts while unsuccessfully attempting to extricate the vehicle's occupants. The officers were treated at the scene by Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel and returned to duty.

Miller, 21, was a four-time state champion from Plainview, Nebraska. He wrestled with the Huskers for four seasons and had a 15-9 career record and started five duals at Nebraska in the last two seasons at 133 and 141 pounds.

"Christian was a young man full of energy with a bright future ahead of him," said Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning. "It will take time for us to begin to heal as a wrestling family. We will promise to bond together as a team to honor Christian's memory by living life to its fullest and competing as hard as possible on the mat."

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said the department's thoughts, prayers and support are with Miller's family.

"As an athletic department we will do everything we can to help them through this immeasurable loss," he said. "We will provide any necessary support and resources for the young men in our wrestling program and other student-athletes as the cope with the loss of a friend and teammate."

