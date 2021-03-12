Iowa Western wrestling stays unbeaten with 25-14 dual win against Indian Hills

The Iowa Western wrestling team is undefeated in dual action this season, and is confident with where it’s at as the postseason nears.
The NJCAA Division 1 No. 5 Reivers beat No. 12 Indian Hills 25-14 on Thursday in Council Bluffs.
“It was a good dual. We knew it’d be a tough dual going into it,” Iowa Western head coach Josh Watts said.
On Sunday, teams competed in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference traditional tournament, which Indian Hills won. But Iowa Western did not send its starters, as Watts said he’s isn’t having them wrestle at multi-team events until nationals because of COVID-19 outbreak concerns.
Iowa Western is 6-0 on the season, including 4-0 in conference. Watts said he wasn’t sure who would be named official conference champion, but said Iowa Western has shown its might.
“In our eyes we’re the best team in the conference,” he said. “I think we’ve proved that.”
On Thursday, the Reivers trailed after early after losses at 125, 133 and 149 pounds against Indian Hills. Defending national champion sophomore Isaiah Crosby earned a technical fall at 157 against Indian Hills freshman Ramiro Mosquera to close the scoring gap.
Then at 197, Reiver sophomore Josh McFarland won by technical fall against freshman Khris Walton, 15-4, to clinch the team victory.
Both teams entered the dual undefeated in the conference.
“For us and our mindset, the dual was for a conference championship, in our mind,” Watts said.
Iowa Western will wrap up the regular season with a dual at Iowa Central at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The NJCAA national tournament will be held April 21 and April 22 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
“Our focus right now is getting the guys ready for nationals. We have a few weight classes we need to make sure we get the right guys into the lineup,” Watt said, while also noting the Iowa Central dual will be a good chance to get other wrestlers work who haven’t seen the mat as often as they would in a non-pandemic year because of the lack of open tournaments. “I think my guys are excited about postseason. “
Matches
125 — Chris Busutil (Indian Hills) defeated Nathan Rizek, 7-4
133 — Caleb Meekins (Indian Hills) defeated Wyatt May, 14-6
141 — Creighton Baughman (IWCC) defeated Victor Guzman, 5-1
149 — Destin Jones (Indian Hills) defeated Levi May 11-2
157 — Isaiah Crosby (IWCC) defeated Ramiro Mosquera, 16-0
165 — Fabian Padilla (IWCC) defeated Neal Larsen, 5-4