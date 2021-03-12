Iowa Western wrestling stays unbeaten with 25-14 dual win against Indian Hills

Iowa Western will wrap up the regular season with a dual at Iowa Central at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The NJCAA national tournament will be held April 21 and April 22 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

“Our focus right now is getting the guys ready for nationals. We have a few weight classes we need to make sure we get the right guys into the lineup,” Watt said, while also noting the Iowa Central dual will be a good chance to get other wrestlers work who haven’t seen the mat as often as they would in a non-pandemic year because of the lack of open tournaments. “I think my guys are excited about postseason. “