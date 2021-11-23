2 Iowa teens charged with teacher's murder seek lower bond

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown said the brutal nature of the crime justifies maintaining the $1 million bond or raising it to $2 million.

“The investigation in this case has revealed that the defendant along with the codefendant has engaged in an extremely brutal murder of an innocent person,” Brown said. He asked Judge Joel Yates to take into account the details investigators have provided “concerning the planning that was engaged in by the defendant and his codefendant, the act that caused Ms. Graber's death and the treatment of her after her death is what appears to us to be also brutal.”

Miller's attorney Christine Branstad offered similar arguments adding that detaining juveniles away from family for prolonged periods before trial can have a detrimental effect on them and stunt their development.

She asked the judge to consider GPS or video monitoring while he's under home supervision of his parents and other adults in his family.

Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding, also citing the brutality of the case, said there is no level of outside supervision that would ensure the safety of the community. He asked the judge to increase bond to $2 million for Miller.