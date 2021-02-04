A bitter cold will follow this week's blizzard in the Midwest

As with this storm, only moderate accumulations are forecast, ranging from 2-5 inches in Des Moines and up to 8 inches in Green Bay. Higher totals can be expected downwind from Lake Michigan in favored Lake Effect areas, where up to a foot of snow is possible.

Ahead of the system, a wintry mix of rain and snow is forecast as temperatures briefly surge before dramatically falling behind the cold front.

Winds are forecast to gust over 45 miles per hour, blowing snow and reducing visibilities under a quarter mile across parts of Iowa. As the mercury drops and the snow begins to drift over roadways, conditions will deteriorate at a moment's notice.

Waterloo, Mason City and Fort Dodge are all predicted to experience "extreme" travel impacts from this potent storm, according to the NWS hazards matrix.

Even though blizzard warnings are in place, high snow totals won't be the biggest threat from this storm. The real show stopper will be the cold air settling in early next week.

A flash freeze to hit the Midwest