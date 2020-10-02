Adam Sandler autographed and bought his own hair clippings

Adam Sandler autographed his own hair clippings - and then bought them off eBay.

The 'Hubie Halloween' actor recalled the oddest encounter he'd had with a fan, which came after he'd had a trim.

He said: "I was leaving [from getting] a haircut, and a kid came out with a bag of my haircut and asked me to sign that. I did that."

But Adam was later horrified to find that not only were his hair clippings then put up for sale on the auction website, but they were labelled as his "pubic hair", prompting him to bid for the lopped locks himself.

He added in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel: "On the internet that night, he was selling it and saying, 'Adam Sandler's pubic hair'.

"It's a true story. ... I bought them back for $65."

During the video interview, the 54-year-old star showed off his "disgusting" long beard, which he explained is for a new movie, in which he'll play an NBA scout.

He joked: "I'm sorry it's not a beard it's a mask. When I keep my mouth closed, it's a mask."

And Adam is baffled by the fact there's a lot of grey in his beard.